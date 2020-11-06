Aujourd’hui, nous parlerions français en Tupelo sans la bataille d’Ackia.
We’ve told you some about the Battle of Ackia or Hakki’ya, as the Chickasaw call the event. But we have focused lately on women at the Oren Dunn City Museum and their history and found a nugget in the struggle between the French and the Chickasaw. Chickasaw women played an important role in this battle that, as Mayor Jason Shelton has said often, “Is the reason we do not speak French in Tupelo today.”
Bienville planned the attack on the Chickasaw in the winter of 1735 and into the early months of 1736. He wanted to destroy the tribe because of its association with the English and clear the Mississippi River for French access to the port in New Orleans, allowing trade from the North to float without bother down the river through French territory.
An assault from the Tombigbee would join with one from the northwest by Pierre d’Artaguiette. Bienville wrote d’Artaguiette, stationed at Fort de Chartres in Illinois to venture toward the South and meet Bienville, in what would later become Tupelo, to wipe out the Chickasaw. In the letter, Bienville told d’Artaguiette to march to Prudhomme Bluffs, about four days on foot from Tupelo, and wait for the attack on any day from March 10 – March 15.
D’Artaguiette gathered up 114 French soldiers and 325 Native Americans friendly to his battle plans and made his way with the troops to Prudhomme Bluffs. At the appointed time, D’Artaguiette launched an assault on Ogoula Tchetoka, about 4 miles north of Tupelo. The French military leader did not know that Bienville had been delayed, according to the diary of one of his soldiers, although Bienville had sent another letter telling D’Artaguiette he would not be in the area until April.
D’Artaguiette attacked on March 24. French forces, along with their Native American allies, poured toward Chokkilissa’. As they entered the area, Chickasaw women began singing loudly. The enemy troops became disoriented by the singing. As the battle pitched, the singing women wielding axes waded into the sea of soldiers and other warriors, frightening the French and their confederates, and forcing them into a retreat.
You know the rest of the story, as the late Paul Harvey would say. The Chickasaw took D’Artaguiette and at least one priest, among others, as hostages and burned them alive later. Bienville launched his attack at Ackia, ignorant to the fact that the Chickasaw had his battle plans because they had taken them from D’Artaguiette’s pocket.
The singing, warring Chickasaw women became known as Hatchet Women. They are revered in Chickasaw history as part of the unconquered and unconquerable.