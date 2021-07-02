Folk music tells us stories about places and people in time, giving us a shot into history. Interestingly, those folk songs sometimes change to reflect the pressures – the very time and situation – in which the singers stand at the present.
Take, for instance, the Civil Rights Era song, “We Shall Overcome.” Most of us have heard Joan Baez sing this standard. Fewer of us have heard the late Pete Seeger’s version. Many, at some time, have joined in with others to sing: “Deep in my heart, I do believe that we shall overcome some day.”
Actually, the song didn’t begin as a protest song for civil rights. Instead, the origin rests with a Methodist Episcopal Church preacher, Charles Albert Tindley, who penned this as a hymn in 1901, and the first verse goes:
The world is one great battlefield,
With forces all arrayed;
If in my heart I do not yield,
I’ll overcome some day.
Yet, historical records show that over time, the hymn morphed through various versions to adopt the musical motif of “No More Auction Block,” and simpler words to become what we know today as the protest anthem.
Now, what does this have to do with the Tupelo Story?
In 1945, Rep. John Rankin of Tupelo made a deft move in the U.S. House of Representatives to make the House Un-American Activities Committee a permanent committee.
The committee began in 1938 under the chairmanship of Rep. Martin Dies Jr., a Texas Democrat. HUAC investigated leftists, organizations thought to have communist or fascist leanings, and private citizens or public employees who might be members of these groups. Some of the testimony is hilarious.
For example, there’s the investigation in 1938 of the New Deal Federal Theater Project, during which Rep. Joe Starnes asked whether Christopher Marlow was a communist and if “Mr. Euripides” preached “class warfare.”
Rankin had long railed against communists, especially labeling the community of New York Jewish intellectuals as Reds and African-Americans as ready to join with those communists to overthrow “life as we know it.” This was pretty standard rhetoric for a racist demagogue like Rankin, who had earned his political acumen from following in the steps of Theodore Bilbo and James K. Vardaman, among others.
In response to his very public race baiting, folk singer Lee Hays of Little Rock, Ark., teamed up with Walter Lowenfels, a New Yorker and editor of the communist party sponsored “Worker” weekend newspaper, to write, “The Rankin Tree.”
The song, performed by Hays, Seeger and others throughout the 1940s and the witch hunts of Sen. Joe McCarthy during the following decade, took a broad swipe at the congressman from Tupelo with this ditty.
HUAC changed names, but stayed a committee until 1975. Rankin didn’t last as long. Voters ousted him in 1952 and replaced him with Thomas Abernathy.
Hays says this is an allegory in song. The lyrics:
Well, I had a farm and on that farm
There was a tree and the name of the tree
It was the Rankin Tree.
It grew as big
That it hid the sun for miles around
Poisoned everything in the ground.
It poisoned my potatoes.
It poisoned my squash.
It mildewed all of my Monday wash.
It killed my horse.
Killed my pig.
In fact that tree got too damn big.
So I got my little axe
And put it on the stone
And I turned the stone around and around
And whetted the blade till the edges shown.
Then I went to the tree and one, two, three,
Chopped it down
And I laid it on the ground
And I chopped it up for kindling wood.
I built me fire and the flames went higher
And I said to myself as I sat by the fire
‘That’s the only time that Rankin Tree did any good
When I chopped it up for kindling wood.’
This is the end of my melody about that terrible Rankin Tree!