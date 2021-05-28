With the city of Tupelo about to change administrations, we thought about looking back to the All-America City’s first mayor, H.C. Medford.
An Alabama native, Medford moved from his native Marion County, Alabama, to Itawamba County, and then to Angelina County, Texas, with his father in 1852 at the age of 21. He received his education there in Texas at Larissa College in Cherokee County, located in the northwestern portion of the state. He taught school from 1860 until 1862 in Van Zandt County, Texas.
In February 1862, Medford joined the 11th Texas Infantry as a 1st lieutenant but by the time our story continues, he serves as a private in Lane’s Calvary. That’s where Tupelo’s first mayor seems to become a diarist in the same vein as Samuel Pepys.
Pepys, a member of the British Parliament and administrator of the navy, kept a diary for 10 years. It provides a first-person account of 17th century London and some key elements of historical events, such as “The Great Plague” and the “London Fire.”
In a similar way, Medford gives us a first-person account of his time as a soldier during the Civil War. This day-to-day of beef, bread and molasses for breakfast or fish for supper and an evening of theater in Houston, Texas, might seem boring to some. But to others, especially historians, this is essential information on many levels.
He writes of how he spends his money: $2 for tobacco for his pipe; $30 for a photograph of himself; $5 for a meal at a restaurant and a show at the theater.
He notes the hours of writing letters to various friends, guard duty at a prison, and then back to try to sleep in his tent after reading Lord Byron’s “Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage,” a 128-page narrative poem in which the protagonist appears disillusioned and searches for meaning.
In 1864 and stationed in Galveston, we get a glimpse of the cannonading off the coast by the United States Army. A devout Southerner, Medford writes, “My poor and pensive soul is weighed down at seeing our nation in tears and trouble.” It is near the end and the confederate scrip is really no good. People are hungry. Soldiers are bored from sitting and waiting and waiting.
And it’s this way with cartoons drawn in – especially one of him dancing, rifle on the ground, in glee because he has leave – and diagrams of troop movements in Texas and Louisiana.
We’re uncertain if Medford continued his work on diaries after he settled in Tupelo following the war. We know he married Emma F. Coleman. They had two daughters and three foster children, according to some accounts. Others versions give them three children.
Medford not only served as Tupelo’s first mayor. He also was a member of the Mississippi Legislature.
So here comes the Oren Dunn City Museum ask: If anyone knows if he wrote diaries of his later years in Tupelo, and if he did, where we might find those, we would love to hear from you.
Medford was an excellent writer and detailed. Tupelo-based or Mississippi-based diaries would give us special insight into the beginnings of this city.