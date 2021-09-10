Today, if you come into the Oren Dunn City Museum, you’ll see a single white candle burning on the front desk. This is because we are closed on Saturday, but we wanted a reminder — we want you to remember — in a meditative way the events of 20 years ago.
Most of us can recall where we were at that point in time when a jetliner crashed into the first of the towers at the Twin Towers in New York City. Then, the Pentagon. Later, the second tower. Finally, the field in Pennsylvania. About 2,990 people died that morning.
Mississippi lost two native sons that day.
Army Lt. Col. Jerry Don “D.D.” Dickerson, 41, perished after American Flight 77 slammed into the Pentagon where he worked. Ironically, James “Joe” Ferguson, 39, was aboard that commercial airliner.
Official records and news reports from 9/11 indicate that the Boeing 757 left Dulles International Airport in Virginia that morning, headed to Los Angeles with 64 people on board. A few minutes after the first airliner flew into the Twin Towers in New York, American Flight 77 turned south. Four of the hijackers herded passengers and the pilot back to the back of the plane.
Hani Hanjour took control of the plane. He had completed commercial pilot training in 1999 at CRM Airline Training Center in Arizona.
Some of the passengers called their families on cell phones as Hanjour guided the aircraft toward street level on a collision course with the Pentagon, clipping five street lamp posts along the way prior to slamming into the building’s first floor at 530 mph.
Both Dickerson and Ferguson had graduated from Durant High School, according to an Associated Press report in the years following 9/11.
Dickerson was Yazoo City born and reared, but transferred to Durant to play football in his junior year. After his high school graduation in 1978, he joined the Mississippi Army National Guard. He attended Mississippi State University and earned a bachelor’s in business economics. Dickerson also earned a commission through the ROTC program at MSU as well as being honored as a Distinguished Military Graduate.
From Starkville, Dickerson entered officer training school at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. From there he went to Texas A&M, where he earned a master’s in operation analysis and engineering in 1992. He wound up at Fort Lee, Virginia, at the United States Army Logistics Management College as an assistant professor of operations research.
We don’t know exactly where he was in the building when the 182,000 pound aircraft loaded with thousands of gallons of jet fuel ploughed into the west side of the Pentagon at about 8:40 a.m.
He was the father of two children.
Ferguson had earned his bachelor’s from the University of Southern Mississippi. He loved geography. His job with the National Geographic Education Foundation saw him develop programs and workshops for students in grades K-12.
This particular morning, he and a colleague were accompanying three teachers and sixth-graders from the D.C. schools to Santa Barbara, Calif., to participate in a research project, Sustainable Sea Expeditions. They were to work and play alongside oceanographers for a week.
Ten years after his death, an unidentified writer for the National Geographic Society penned this about Ferguson: “A born extrovert with a wry wit and a Mississippi accent that he used to charm, Joe was a natural in front of a crowd.”
Lest we forget.