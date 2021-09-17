We have celebrated the transitions of two good men in as many weeks. They are a part of the Tupelo Story and we tell some of that in the Oren Dunn City Museum today.
About two years ago, the Rev. Charles Penson and I worked the counts one night for an election. A tall, slender gentleman walked through the room in the back of the Lee County Justice Center, just as I began to step outside for a breath of fresh air. Penson took the fellow by the arm and brought him over to me. I learned he was Sam Bell. He was the quarterback of the George Washington Carver Blue Devils when they won the championship in 1955. He had the trophy.
Mr. Bell loaned the museum the trophy. We placed it in a big display case with photos of Carver classes that graduated before integration. The museum has re-arranged, but we have not forgotten Mr. Bell or his prowess on the football field.
Yet, he was more than a football player.
A migrant to Chicago after a spate in the US Air Force, Mr. Bell worked at the Penn Time plant as a supervisor and later at MTD/ Aircap Industries in Verona.
He gave to his community in many ways. He worked the precincts in elections. He helped United Way as a volunteer. He delivered Meals on Wheels.
And he told stories. He had more history, especially of hanging out with Elvis Presley and of early Tupelo, than most people could ever remember.
He made an impact on all the lives he touched.
And we celebrate the life of Mr. Lee Williams, a truck driver who became a world-renown gospel singer. He had retired several years ago from singing and traveling because of bad health, but that “trance blues” style echoes in the museum from time to time, thanks to his niece Otha Williams. Otha sent us several of his recordings as we prepared a place in the museum for him late last year and earlier this year. The exhibit is down, right now. We have to update it, but Mr. Williams will return to the music section of the Oren Dunn.
The lead singer for the Spiritual QC’s (Qualified Christian Singers), a name Mr. Williams took up when he began singing professionally in the late 1960s. He would drive a truck for five days, then sing the gospel music on the weekends. Love offerings from people in the congregations got the group through while they were on the road.
In 1995, the group began to receive notice because of a radio station in Memphis that played the music. In 2020, “Good Time,” hit the Billboard Gospel Chart’s Top 10. The music kept coming, as did the rewards for the talent, including Traditional Quartet of the Year from the Gospel Music Excellence Awards, Best Gospel Album nomination from the Soul Train Awards, the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award and several Stellar Awards - the Grammys for African American gospel music.
I never heard Mr. Williams perform live. We met in 2018 at a celebration for him at Fairpark.
His music continues. And, yes, he also made an impact on all the lives he touched.