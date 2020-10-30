Nearly everyone Sihya Smith and I meet say they have encountered some sort of paranormal activity. To many, the phrase “paranormal activity” boils down to ghosts. Because of the impending All Souls Day, we thought we would venture into the history of haunts here in the All-America City. If you don’t believe, that’s okay. At least we’ll give you fodder for stories around the fire for Saturday night. Most everyone loves to feel the chills roll up their spines.
Here in Tupelo, L. Sidney Fisher has a haunted tour. She and her crew of paranormal investigators have hunted apparitions or paranormal energies for years – even here at the Oren Dunn City Museum. Fisher and company have investigated the museum twice, once Jan. 4, 2019, and again Oct. 31, 2019. Para Files on YouTube contains videos of the two investigations.
Fisher tells us that a tourist, at some point, saw a ghostly Confederate soldier open the door to the museum’s entrance and walk past the front desk without the person sitting there noticing anything. The person, Fisher said, seemed engrossed in counting tickets instead of watching the door. The tourist described the soldier as tall, with a slim-to-average build. In particular, the person reporting the event to Fisher said the soldier had striking blue eyes. He walked from the front of the museum to the back and disappeared.
During the first investigation, the paranormal research team ventured into the Veterans Museum, curated and owned by Tony Lute. Fisher says on the video that there appears to be a portal in the area. The crew said they had a negative feeling.
Later, in October, the team did not return to the Veterans Museum but concentrated on two rooms in the Oren Dunn Museum – the Hospital Room and the Tornado Room. Apparently, a victim of the 1936 tornado spoke to the group, “I’m here.” Later, that same entity or another one answered various questions from the paranormalists by switching on and off flashlights in response. The video does not show anyone standing near the flashlights placed on a display case.
In the Hospital Room, a woman claiming to be a nurse made her presence known. In the video, she seems to say, “I am here.” Other voices recorded and transcribed on the same video indicate their presence by, “Save me,” “Go, leave then,” and “I am.”
Fisher and her team have identified more than one intelligent being in the museum. She recommends a sacred blessing and cleansing by an ordained minister in the Veterans Museum, which she said is one of the most haunted areas of the museum.
Which brings to mind “Jumpin’” Gene Simmons and his 1964 Top 20 hit “Haunted House.” Chico Harris sent this email earlier in the week: “Saturday will mark 40 years since Bruce Springsteen started the second of his four sold out Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena shows with a cover of Jumpin’ Gene Simmons’ ‘Haunted House.’
The song was originally released by Johnny Fuller in 1958, but it was Fulton/Tupelo product Simmons who had a big hit with it in 1964. He sang it on American Bandstand on Jan. 9, 1965 (Nixon turned 52 that day -I don’t know if he had a party and tuned in). Springsteen was 15.”
Thanks, Chico. Happy Halloween, folks.