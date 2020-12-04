Infrequently Sihya Smith and I run across an artifact or something in the archives requiring research outside our scopes. This week, we need our readers’ help.
Lancaster Law Firm recently closed the estate of Joyce Anderson, who passed away in 2017. Amy Dixon, director of client services for the firm, contacted the Oren Dunn City Museum and said she had three letters from the World War II era. We told her we would be interested if they involved something from Tupelo.
Dixon dropped in earlier this week with the package and, sure enough, this tells the partial story of Capt. Douglas P. Anderson, Joyce Anderson’s brother. Sihya and I have taken a good deal of this research (with the kind help of Dixon) about as far as we can without some assistance.
Douglas P. Anderson was born Oct. 2, 1916, in Verona. His father was Watson Taylor Anderson, who died in 1983, and his mother was Irma Anderson, who died in 1981. Other than Joyce, Douglas had another sister, Tennie Marie Anderson, who died in 1996.
During WWII, Douglas served in the Army Air Force, the Eighth Air Force, 728th Bombardment Squadron, 452nd Group (Heavy), and the 45th Combat Bombardment Wing. In other words, he served in a Group that flew the B-17 bombers out of Deophan Green, England. The Group’s last mission was April 21, 1945. Douglas was one of a total of 441 men who died while stationed at Deophan Green.
One of the letters in the batch was written to Watson Taylor Anderson from his son, just prior to his death. In the letter, which bears no date or location, Douglas talks about the weather being warmer and it’s a beautiful Sunday. He says he is restless and wants a promotion because he feels like he isn’t learning much, although he has learned to use office machinery. “I could do better with a more responsible job,” he writes.
In addition, he thanks his mother for a long letter and noted he received a “sweet little note” from Jo – apparently the family nickname for Joyce. He chastised his other sister, whom he called “Marie” for not writing him. Douglas also offered to purchase retreaded tires for the family vehicle if they couldn’t get any.
A great portion of the letter dealt with five – $100 defense savings bonds and a life insurance certificate he had enclosed in the envelope. He asked his dad to put them in the safety deposit box at the bank.
The next letter is from Berlin and dated Sept. 12, 1945. Signed by a 2nd Lt. Constantine Custriff, the letter, written to Douglas’ mother, explains he received her letter and that of her husband’s as the officer’s unit post was undergoing reorganization. The couple had questions. He answered that he had not been a part of the action in which Douglas was killed, but he represented the Army at their son’s funeral.
The 2nd lieutenant was temporarily detached for duty in North Germany in late May 1944 in a zone occupied by the English. Douglas was buried in a cemetery in the town of Husem, which is by the North Sea in the province of Schleswig-Holstein. A section of the cemetery was reserved for Allied military.
The commander of the Royal Air Force unit that discovered Douglas’ body said it was washed ashore on the island of Hooge after a storm on the sea. An examination by physicians gave the probable cause of death as drowning.
The letter says, “No evidence was found of at least major wounds or burns, there were no broken bones. Clothing appeared to be damaged only by the sea. No parachute or parachute harness was found. The surgeon seemed to be of the opinion that the body was at least six weeks in the sea.”
The only thing left was a lapel insignia and an identification tag.
Nearly a year later, the family received a letter from the Army Service Forces from Major James L. Prenn, an assistant in the Quartermaster General Office in Washington, D.C. The letter gave the family the location of the grave in plot P, row 11, grave 252, in the U.S. Military Cemetery Neuville-en-Condroz about nine miles southwest of Liege, Belgium.
In 1949 Capt. Douglas P. Anderson came home to be buried in Memorial Cemetery in Tupelo by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
If anyone knows more about Anderson, please contact us. This story needs to be told.