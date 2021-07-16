In the Oren Dunn City Museum digital archives rests a photo of a tiny man with dark eyes standing next to a 50-horsepower Bléroit in a field in Tupelo. The caption beneath the photograph says the pilot, John Moisant, dubbed the crimson painted plane “The Red Dragon.” The photograph was taken on Dec. 19, 1910.
What the caption does not tell us: John Moisant was dubbed the “King of Aviators.” The field in Tupelo was the Fairgrounds on Main Street, now known as Fairpark, home to various businesses, residences and Tupelo City Hall.
That day, Moisant and his group of aviators, including Rene Simon and Rene Barrier, had arrived from Memphis with their $100,000 worth of aircraft by special train. This particular trip to Tupelo – the only spot in Mississippi to host the pilots – came at a city-guaranteed $5,000 price tag for two days’ worth of aeronautic feats.
Already, Moisant had broken records. In Memphis he pushed his monoplane to soar to 8,000 feet and land safely – newspaper accounts called the feat “amazing.” It was not the first time the pilot, who had racked up only four lessons in France in a Bléroit airplane, had broken a record.
On Aug. 17, 1910, just about four months before Moisant rolled into Tupelo, the American descendant of French Canadian parents carted the first passenger in a plane across the English Channel. The duo landed in an oat field about six miles inland. It was the sixth time Moisant had piloted a plane.
News of this feat shot around the world. The Wright brothers called the stunt “foolish.” Yet, Cortlandt Field Bishop, president of the Aero Club of America, invited Moisant to represent the United States in the International Aviation Cup at Belmont Park in New York. The air show was set for Oct. 22, 1910.
Moisant participated in the event but couldn’t win, pitted against other aircraft that pulled 100-horsepower in the 20-lap race. Yet, a side contest, earned him $10,000. The event saw three pilots agree to fly from Belmont Park to the Statue of Liberty and return in the shortest time. If the pilots did not fly over the city, the route would total 66 miles. A trip over the city, including Brooklyn, measured about 33 miles.
Moisant won. With the prize money he formed Moisant International Aviators and toured the United States, raising interest in aviation. That’s how he arrived in Tupelo.
On Dec. 20, 1910, after braving high winds, freezing temperatures and snow flurries to put on an exhibition over the city of Tupelo, Moisant and his team headed to New Orleans for several shows.
On Dec. 31, 1910, he engaged on a cross-country flight sponsored by Michelin. His monoplane fell to the earth. And as the Sun Herald of Biloxi reported, “The plucky little man was thrown from his machine and struck the earth on his head … Day after day he played with death, seeming to take the keenest delight in risking his life to the very verge of annihilation and then snatching himself, as it were, back from the chasm, cheating the dark angel of its prey. Once too often he mocked at death and in the twinkling of an eye all was over.”
Ironically, his reason for learning to fly didn’t rest in performing stunts for crowds. Moisant was convinced he could avenge his family’s arrest in El Salvador by its President Fernando Figueroa, a corrupt despot. It seems Figueroa believed the eight Moisant siblings, who owned a coffee plantation in El Salvador, wanted to overthrow the president.
The U.S. State Department did nothing to help in 1909, despite John Moisant’s pleas to prevent the execution of his brothers, who refused to pay Figueroa bribes. So Moisant went to Nicaragua, procured two gunboats and 300 soldiers, and engaged in a failed coup. This garnered the attention of the American press and forced President Teddy Roosevelt to put pressure on Figueroa.
John Moisant wanted revenge. He believed he could take out Figueroa with planes geared for military.
Ahead of his time, even the newspapers scoffed at the idea. Powered aircraft were first used in war in 1911 by the Italians against the Turks near Tripoli, but it was not until the Great War of 1914–18 that their use became widespread.