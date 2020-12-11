So, last week we wrote about Capt. Douglas P. Anderson, who died in Europe during World War II. We told you a great deal about his letters donated from his sister’s estate by the Lancaster Law Firm. We also asked for your help in rounding out the story.
Well, readers came through. Bill Anderson of New Albany, who will be 90 years old next week, is a cousin. He filled in some gaps. Then, John Nail, of Nail McKinney Professional Associates, used his expertise in research to gather paperwork that gave us, as Paul Harvey once said, “the rest of the story.”
During WWII Douglas served in the Army Air Force, the Eighth Air Force, 728th Bombardment Squadron, 452nd Group (Heavy), and the 45th Combat Bombardment Wing. In other words, he served in a Group that flew the B-17 bombers out of Deophan Green, England. The Group’s last mission was April 21, 1945. Douglas was one of a total of 441 men who died while stationed at Deophan Green.
One of the letters in the batch was written to Watson Taylor Anderson from his son. In the letter, which bears no date or location, Douglas talks about the weather being warmer and it’s a beautiful Sunday. He says he is restless and wants a promotion because he feels like he isn’t learning much, although he has learned to use office machinery. “I could do better with a more responsible job,” he writes. Bill told Sihya Smith and me that Doug, as his family knew him, likely wrote this letter while he sat in an office at the Pentagon.
It seems Doug joined the Army right out of college. He graduated from Mississippi State University, where he majored in engineering, Bill said. From there, Doug traveled to upstate New York to work for Westinghouse or General Electric, Bill said he couldn’t remember the exact name of the employer. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Doug, like so many other young men, volunteered for service. That’s how he wound up in Washington, D.C. The restlessness likely stemmed from a desire to get into the action, Bill told us.
After Doug wrote this letter, he transferred to a base in Texas to train as a pilot. Bill told us he could not remember the name of the base. He seems to remember that Doug struck up a romance with a Texas woman – a serious enough romance that the family expected him to marry the woman after his service.
From his training in Texas, Doug joined the Eighth Air Force, 728th Bombardment Squadron, 452nd Group (Heavy) and settled at the base in Deophan Green, England. After arriving, Bill said, Doug contracted scarlet fever, which kept him out of the action until he substituted as a co-pilot on a flight out of Deopham Green airfield on a mission to bomb a fighter base in Kaitenkirchen, Germany on April 7, 1945.
This is where the paperwork sent us by John Nail provides more information that Bill confirms with stories the family told about Doug’s last day.
On that day, 37 aircraft took off for the mission. A declassified statement from T/Sgt. Arvis D. Stephenson, originally from Smithville, indicates that about 23 minutes before arriving at the site, the B-17 co-piloted by Doug took a 20-millimeter round from an ME-109, designed by Willy Messerschmitt and one of the most important fighters used by Nazi Germany. This strike caused a fire on the right side of Doug’s aircraft.
Despite that flames consumed its right wing, the B-17 dropped its load of bombs on the target and turned to head back to England. Shortly after, the squadron leader told the crew on Doug’s aircraft to leave the formation because “he was afraid we (were) going to blow up and take some more airplanes with us,” Arvis said later in an article written about the mission for the March Air Reserve Base online newsletter
The aircraft left formation and turned back toward land. The crew had decided to bail out as soon as they were over the coast of Germany. Most of the crew put on their parachutes. Arvis opened the hatch door. “I was sitting in front of the nose escape hatch,” Arvis reported. “I was jettisoned through the door and pulled my rip cord at approximately 10,000 feet. This was the last I saw of Capt. Anderson,” the sergeant said.
Arvis and the radio operator, T/Sgt. Ralph DeCelle and one other landed near a sandbar and survived. A German patrol boat picked up the three and took them prisoner.
We told you the rest of the story last week. Six weeks later, Doug’s body washed ashore on the island of Hooge after a storm on the sea. An examination by physicians gave the probable cause of death as drowning. Doug’s parents received this information via a letter from 2nd Lt. C.C. Oustinoff, who participated in the burial ceremony in an Allied Forces cemetery in Germany. Oustinoff wrote the letter in September 1945, after the war.
In 1949, Doug’s body came home and W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors re-interred his remains in Memorial Cemetery in Tupelo. Bill Anderson attended the service. The family never recovered from losing its only son, Bill said. Doug’s sisters never married. The mother cried often. They all seemingly withdrew, Bill said.