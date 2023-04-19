The 2023 Mississippi legislative session will be remembered as one of the most productive policy years for Lee County. Many general bills will affect Mississippians, and these bills directly affect the residents of Lee County.

CHAD MCMAHAN is a state senator representing parts of Itawamba and Lee counties. He can be reached at cmcmahan@senate.ms.gov.

