The 2023 Mississippi legislative session will be remembered as one of the most productive policy years for Lee County. Many general bills will affect Mississippians, and these bills directly affect the residents of Lee County.
House Bill 1561 limits the ability of a water district to change taxes or millage rates on the residents of Lee County without a majority vote of the Lee County Board of Supervisors. This limits taxation without representation within a water district.
Senate Bill 2888 authorizes Lee County Board of Supervisors, at their discretion, to contribute $50,000 annually to Sanctuary Hospice House. This allows the county to support special cases when residents and families may need assistance at vulnerable times of life. Sanctuary Hospice House is a regional asset, and I'm proud that we support it.
Senate Bill 2146 authorizes the city of Guntown to create a side-by-side vehicle ordinance if the vehicle is properly equipped, the driver is a licensed driver and the equipment is properly insured.
Senate Bill 2006 supports Mississippi's wine and meadery industry. Lee County has the only meadery in the state, located in Tupelo. It allows the industry to sell unopened bottled products at festivals, allows taxes to be collected locally and facilities to be rented for special events.
Senate Bill 2218 requires a written agreement between third-party delivery platforms and restaurants. Some third-party delivery platforms were representing restaurants without an agreement.
Senate Bill 2372, the Hospital Sustainability Act, helps fund hospitals across the state. North Mississippi Health Systems, a group of seven hospitals, will receive nearly $6.4 million. The funds may be used for any purpose to help keep our primary health facilities in a position to continue to support the residents with access to affordable healthcare.
House Bill 1315 prohibits pornographic materials in digital format through library systems and seeks to strengthen and enforce the age requirements for this type of information.
The elimination of taxes and government red tape is always important to me. Senate Bill 2449 eliminates the sales tax on remote software sales. This is a very important piece of legislation and directly affects the financial companies headquartered in Lee County. The elimination of this sales tax on software will continue to promote and attract economic growth of financial institutions in our area and will save jobs within the region.
Lee County has some of the largest companies in Mississippi headquartered within the county. We are looking for ways to grow our economic base and strengthen our workforce. House Bill 1671 creates a $6,000 annual tax credit for an employee's childcare. This is a step in the right direction, and I encourage you to ask your employer about this childcare tax credit opportunity.
In addition to these good policies, Lee County had a tremendous year with special project allocations. I will be submitting another article highlighting all of those special projects.
There are so many good legislative policies that passed this year. These mentioned are a few that directly impact the economics, standard of living and prosperity of our county. Thank you for allowing me and my family to serve you and your family in the state senate.
Your thoughts and comments are important to me. Please let me know if I can be helpful.
