Calling it a lifeline, the Mississippi Legislature appropriated $103 million in grants for state hospitals. However, the “lifeline” appears to be more of a Band-Aid.
For example, the grant to Greenwood Leflore Hospital will help it stave off closure for one month. As reported in the Greenwood Commonwealth, the grant of $924,220 “will buy roughly an extra month’s time.”
Fortunately, the county is taking out a $10 million line of credit to keep the doors open for several more months. Also Medicaid has increased some reimbursements to hospitals which helps.
The grants and reimbursements may help other hospitals hang on longer too, but hospitals across the state continue to shed services to stay open.
Labor and delivery services have been among the first to go — from Hancock Medical Center in Bay St. Louis to the Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville. Just as the Legislature emphasized maternal and baby care and expanded Medicaid postpartum care, access to maternal care is dwindling.
Dr. Daniel P. Edney, the state health officer, has warned this may result in “health care deserts.”
Some hospitals, like Alliance Healthcare System in Holly Springs, are willing to shed in-patient care to survive. The new federal “rural emergency hospital” program provides annual “facility payments” estimated at $3.2 million for hospitals that abandon in-patient care. Alliance agreed to do so and became Mississippi’s first “rural emergency hospital.”
The Legislature also passed a bill to make it easier for community hospitals to merge or partner with other hospitals. This may accelerate a trend that has already begun. The University of Mississippi Medical Center has taken over hospitals in Lexington and Grenada. Its ability to do more may be hindered by its own revenue problems.
Singing River Hospital on the Coast agreed to sell to Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, the same group that took over the St. Dominic System in Jackson.
Baptist Health Systems in Mississippi passed control to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
Ochsner Hospital System in New Orleans has taken over Rush Health Systems in Meridian and the Hancock Medical Center in Bay St. Louis.
Nashville based Merit Health operates nine Mississippi hospitals. Other hospitals seek to sell too.
There are even rumors that Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg might be one.
Shriveling healthcare aside, the negative economic impact of hospital ownership and related vendor contracts moving out of state on top of smaller and fewer community hospitals, historically local economic engines, will be significant.
Much of this could be headed off if Mississippi would expand Medicaid as North Carolina just did. North Carolina’s reason? To save its rural hospitals.
“Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly” – 2 Corinthians 9:6.
