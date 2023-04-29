The 2023 legislative session has to be one of the most productive sessions for Lee County in many years. Our House and Senate delegations were able to work together to secure funds for the following projects.
The Legislature appropriated $4.6 million to support a silent railroad line through the financial district of Tupelo. This will create a silent railroad zone through the downtown area to support the economic growth of the city. In addition to the silent line, a bridge will be constructed over the railroad line on Eason Boulevard in front of Cooper Tire. This bridge will support the flow of traffic in the Industrial Park as well as support our Healthcare System and ambulance services.
I would also like to thank U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly for the $50 million in federal matching funds to support the project. This is a perfect example of city, county, state and federal elected officials working together for the benefit of all of the residents of Tupelo and Lee County.
The Legislature also appropriated $4.95 million to the construction of the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation. This is the final portion of a $16 million commitment, with a $16 million match from the Chickasaw Nation. The Chickasaw Indians will construct a World Heritage Site Center just off of the Natchez Trace in Lee County. It will become a Natchez Trace focal point and an additional economic driver within the city and county. It will complement the Elvis Presley Birthplace, the Buffalo Park, the Cadence Arena and many of the other tourist destinations within the region.
Our regional delegation worked together to secure $4 million to support the renovations of our waste transfer systems within the Three Rivers organization. This will keep our industrial and residential garbage fees flat and will avoid a rate increase for our residents. I want to thank REp. Donnie Bell and Sen. Hob Bryan for their commitment and work on this project. This was a regional effort to keep the garbage rates affordable in the region.
The city of Saltillo has been appropriated $1 million for the construction of a new fire station to house a three-story ladder fire truck. The city of Saltillo has purchased a new three-story ladder truck to support the commercial and residential growth within the city, and a new fire station is to be constructed to store the equipment. I appreciate Rep. Jerry Turner for his work on this project.
The Turner Industrial Park in North Lee County was appropriated $1 million for upgrades to the rail spur. This was needed to support the growth of the Turner Industrial park and all of the new jobs within the park. Again, Rep. Turner supported this project, and we worked together to secure these funds.
The Richmond Community will receive $358,000 for a purchase of a new fire truck. Their fire truck was totalled last year when struck by another vehicle. Rep. Randy Boyd and I worked together on this appropriation for over a year; glad to see it come together.
The city of Guntown was appropriated $750,000 for the resurfacing of Mike Avenue and any funds not used may be redirected to support road infrastructure within the city.
The city of Tupelo will receive $500,000 to assist in the renovation of the playground in Ballard Park to be an all-inclusive playground. This will complete the commitment from the Legislature last year to help the city of Tupelo construct and renovate a playground where all children can spend time with their families and play on the playground equipment. Want to thank Rep. Shane Aguirre for his work and commitment to this project.
There were many additional smaller projects throughout the county. I want to personally thank Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Sen. Josh Harkins and Rep. Trey Lamar for their help and commitment on securing all of these funds for these projects. These projects will directly affect the economics, quality of life, and access to healthcare within Lee County.
Again, all of these projects are the culmination of our delegation working together for all of the residents. Our region is known for pulling together.
Thank you for allowing me and my family to serve you and your family in the state Senate. Let me know if you have any thoughts or concerns. Please let me know if I can be helpful to you or your family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.