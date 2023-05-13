The latest battle over residency requirements for someone seeking to run for office in Mississippi went all the way to the Mississippi Supreme Court and may even end up in federal court — all because the Legislature won’t define what constitutes citizenship and residency for the purpose of seeking public office.
Mandy Gunasekera qualified to run as a Republican for the northern district seat on the Public Service Commission, but the state Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s ruling removing her from the ballot after someone challenged her residency.
The ordeal started in February, when the Mississippi Republican Party Executive Committee heard the initial challenge. They found she met residency requirements, a surprising move we will get to in a minute.
The challenge then moved to the courts, where a special judge appointed by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph heard the case, as prescribed in state law. (Yes, state law outlines how you can challenge whether someone meets requirements to run for office while at the same time not clearly defining what constitutes meeting said requirements.) Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard ruled Gunasekera did not meet the residency requirements and ordered her removed from the ballot.
Gunasekera appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court, which upheld the ruling. Gunasekera, through her attorney, said she is weighing her options, which could include taking the case to federal court.
All of this because state law does not define residency and citizenship for the purpose of seeking elected office in Mississippi.
Years of court precedent provides a two-prong test for residency: where a person files homestead exemption and where a person is registered to vote. If a candidate can show they did one of these two things within the right timeframe and within the district they seek to represent, then courts have generally ruled they meet residency requirements.
Gunasekera met neither of those, which is why the state GOP committee’s decision to keep her on the ballot surprised a lot of political observers.
Then again, Spencer Ritchie, the attorney who represented Gunasekera, is certainly well versed in state election law. In a conversation we had shortly after the GOP committee’s decision, he pointed out other legal precedents he felt supported Gunasekera’s meeting the qualifications to run.
And that’s the problem. While the preponderance of the legal precedents seem to point to Gunasekera not meeting the requirements — as illustrated by two court rulings — there remains no clear cut definition.
So why won’t the Legislature clean this up with a definition? A number of reasons come to mind: It’s not a sexy issue; it’s a complicated issue; and it might come to light that some lawmakers don’t actually “live” in the districts they represent. (Where this has happened in the past — or has been rumored to be the case today — these lawmakers probably do meet the threshold of being registered to vote and filing homestead exemption in their districts, despite spending most of their time somewhere else, which again points to the complexity of defining residency.)
The solution, however, could be to codify court precedent into state law. It wouldn’t be perfect — as shown above — but it would be better than what we have today.
