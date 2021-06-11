When my children were younger, in this very space, I detailed how I attempted to teach them how to tell time.
I failed – miserably. Thank God for teachers.
My children are older now. They know how to tell time. Other things, they don’t know.
“Hey, can you turn it to 101.9, please,” my youngest son requested on our way out of town recently, obviously tired of the cool song stylings of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ playlist from my phone.
His favorite radio station at home is 101.9, apparently.
“Son, we’re about 90 miles from home now,” I explained. “I doubt we can pick it up.”
Half a minute later, “Huh?”
I turned to 101.9. Nothing but static.
“See, you can’t hear it,” I said, peering into the rear-view mirror to see if he recognized my attempt. He didn’t. Instead, he looked straight ahead with a familiar glazed expression.
An hour later, I was listening to the cool song stylings of Steely Dan when a disturbance from behind interrupted my fern bar experience.
“Hey, Dad, can you turn it to 101.9, please?”
I turned down “Deacon Blues” to deliver the news.
“Son, we’re 150 miles from home. We can’t pick up that station,” I said.
Fifteen seconds later, “Huh?”
“Let me explain something,” I began. “Radio stations have frequencies that travel a certain distance. Once you go past that distance, you can’t pick those stations up any longer, unless you have satellite radio or something?”
“Why don’t we have satellite radio, then?,” he asked.
“Because the satellite radio subscription that came with this car expired, and I’m too poor or dumb to renew it. Probably both,” I replied.
I peered into the mirror to see if my son was listening to my explanation, and understood the concept of radio frequencies. He was asleep.
An hour later, he was up again, and decided to get chatty. This interrupted my enjoyment of the cool song stylings of the Beastie Boys (RIP, MCA).
“Hey, Dad, can you turn it to 101.9 now?,” he inquired.
“Weren’t you listening to me earlier? You can’t pick up 101.9 here...” Before I could finish my explanation, or listen to the stirring ending of “Egg Man,” he had moved the radio dial to 101.9 – from the backseat. How? I don’t know.
“What do you mean? It’s on 101.9 now,” he said, tuning in to Freddie Fender’s “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights.” I took another stab at a teaching moment.
“No, son, see, this isn’t the 101.9 you are used to hearing. It’s another station that is using that frequency. As I explained earlier, radio stations have frequencies that travel a certain distance. Once you go past that...”
The confusion had already set in as he interrupted me with, “Huh?”
We were 30 minutes away from the freaking fun park when he awoke from his radio-frequency-lecture-inspired nap. I wasn’t enjoying the cool song stylings of Men Without Hats.
“Hey, can you try 101.9 again? Maybe that static will be gone now.”
“Son, I don’t think you understand,” I started. “Listen closely. There are towers that rise into the sky that...”
My wife touched my arm. “We’re almost there!” she said excitedly, saving herself from witnessing failure once more.
Again, thank God for teachers. They do teach about radio technology in high school, don’t they?