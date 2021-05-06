Len Robbins

Recently, a local woman alerted me to a lot of ibises nesting in some trees in our county. And by a lot, I mean thousands. She called it a “rookery.”

As a self-proclaimed expert in English, I then assumed that a rookery was the collective noun used to describe a group of ibises. Boy, I were wrong.

A rookery is a colony of breeding animals, generally birds. A grouping of ibises is either a “congregation,” “a stand,” or a “wedge.”

I found this out by researching collective nouns associated with animals, and was startled by my ignorance. Regular reader(s) of this column probably weren’t. For instance, for years, I had referred to a group of gerbils as a “bunch of gerbils.” I was way off. The proper term is “horde of gerbils” (which sounds much more intimidating). The more correct animal collective nouns I learned, the more dumbish I felted.

In an effort to feel better about my intellect, I have concocted an animal collective noun quiz for my readers. At the end are the correct answers (no cheating, please).

I wish you nothing but failure.

Below, choose the proper collective name for each group of animals:

1. Apes.

A. A planet of apes.

B. A shrewdness of apes.

C. A mute of apes.

2. Hummingbirds.

A. A charm of hummingbirds.

B. An aerie of hummingbirds.

C. A gam of hummingbirds.

3. Hens.

A. A cackle of hens.

B. A brood of hens.

C. A plump of hens.

4. Jellyfish.

A. A smack of jellyfish.

B. A generation of jellyfish.

C. A mischief of jellyfish.

5. Camels.

A. A company of camels.

B. A flock of camels.

C. A kindle of camels.

6. Rattlesnakes.

A. A chine of rattlesnakes.

B. A weyr of rattlesnakes.

C. A rhumba of rattlesnakes.

7. Starlings.

A. A school of starlings.

B. A murmuration of starlings.

C. A covey of starlings.

8. Goldfish.

A. A glint of goldfish.

B. An aqua of goldfish.

C. A charlatan of goldfish.

9. Emus.

A. A spit of emus.

B. A mob of emus.

C. A skein of emus.

10. Lizards.

A. A lounge of lizards.

B. A clan of lizards.

C. A leap of lizards.

11. Woodpeckers.

A. A rookery of woodpeckers.

B. A descent of woodpeckers.

C. A bloat of woodpeckers.

12. Tigers.

A. A tyranny of tigers.

B. An ambush of tigers.

C. A courage of tigers.

13. Buzzards.

A. A bait of buzzards.

B. A gut of buzzards.

C. A wake of buzzards.

14. Chimpanzees.

A. A cartload of chimpanzees.

B. A buttload of chimpanzees.

C. A romp of chimpanzees.

15. Crows.

A. A murder of crows.

B. A storytelling of crows.

C. A flock of crows.

Correct answers:

1.: B. A shrewdness of apes.

2.: A. A charm of hummingbirds.

3.: B. A brood of hens.

4.: A. A smack of jellyfish.

5.: B. A flock of camels.

6.: C. A rhumba of rattlesnakes.

7.: B. A murmuration of starlings.

8.: A. A glint of goldfish.

9.: B. A mob of emus.

10.: A. A lounge of lizards.

11.: B. A descent of woodpeckers.

12.: B. An ambush of tigers.

13.: C. A wake of buzzards.

14.: A. A cartload of chimpanzees.

15.: Here’s where I got tricky. The correct answer is both A. A murder of crows; and B. A storytelling of crows.

And I’m not telling a story.

If you got at least three correct – congratulations! You’re smarter than a dummy of newspaper columnists.

LEN ROBBINS publishes a syndicated newspaper column in more than 20 newspapers in the South. He and his wife and three children live in Homerville, Georgia (population 2,890), next to the Okefenokee Swamp.

