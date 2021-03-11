I'm either partially blind, or totally honest.
That said, I say: Newborn babies are not cute.
I can already hear the audible gasps of horror from some readers; the "finally, somebody had the guts to say it" from their counterparts.
I recall the "oohs" and "aahs" when our children were newborns, the exclamations of he/she "is so cute," of "What a beautiful baby!," of "Something just came out of your child's nose!"
I don't get it.
To me, there is little about a newborn baby that resembles what our culture defines as attractive. Who looks more like a baby? Channing Tatum or Danny DeVito? George Clooney or Patton Oswalt? I don't recall Misters DeVito or Oswalt being finalists for People magazines's "Sexiest Man Alive," although I admittedly have missed an issue, or all issues, over the past two decades.
Our oldest son looked just like the late, great Wilford Brimley when he was born, without the mustache. Everyone constantly remarked about how "adorable" and "cute" he was. Same with his brother, and sister. Again, how many of you think the Quaker Oats guy is "cute"? Okay, then, how many of you under the age of 90?
I generalize on purpose. All babies look the same. Here's proof: They put armbands on every baby born with their name on it, and go to great pains at the hospital not to mix them up. If they all looked different, they wouldn't need such identification. More proof: "Oh, he looks just like his daddy." "Oh, he looks just like his mama." Same kid. Let's get real – "Oh, he looks just like a little weasel."
That's why the practice of "going to see the baby" is so confounding. I love having visitors, love having friends and family over, and especially loved all the food they brought over when our children were born (why did it stop?!?). But I don't understand the lure of going to see a newborn baby.
Why go see a baby that looks just like any other baby that age? I don't tell my wife: "Hey, let's go over to the Gresham's house and see their new toothpicks. I hear they have toothpicks that look just like all toothpicks."
Instead of going to see a newborn baby that looks the same as every other baby, why not wait until the kid is a teenager? Then, you can really tell something.
"Honey, let's go over to the Gresham's house tonight to see their 16-year-old son. I heard he has some really weird hair."
At that point, you can actually tell who he looks like, he can talk, and you can decipher what kind of person he's probably going to be.
Then, when the mother asks – "Who do you think he looks like, his father or I? – you can have a good, reasonable answer based on something substantial. And not have to guess based on what you think the person who asked the question wants you to say.
"He looks like neither of you, but he's the spitting image of former Seattle Sonic power forward Shawn Kemp."
That joke goes over well in some homes. Not so much in others.
So, come on over to see what our 16-year-old looks like. And don't forget to bring some food.