Every once in a while – in my case, every 14 minutes – life throws a wrench in the sunshine of our day, which we commonly refer to as a problem.
Most folks, when confronted with a problem, follow a simple, universally-accepted formula to solve their problems. It goes as follows:
A. Identify problem.
B. Identify potential solutions to problem.
C. Try one of the potential solutions to problem.
D. Try each of the potential solutions until problem is solved.
Unfortunately, following this simple, universally-accepted formula usually requires two things:
A. Lots of effort.
B. Lots of cash.
I possess neither.
Thus, when I am confronted with a conundrum, I use a complex, universally-ridiculed formula to solve my problems. It goes as follows:
A. Identify problem.
B. Ignore problem.
C. Hope it goes away.
My problem-solving formula has a long and distinguished record of success, as far as I know. Its most stirring, celebrated, and only recorded victory came while I was in college many years ago.
The problem I encountered was that I had a lot of laundry that needed to be washed. The reason why this proved so troublesome is because doing my laundry required two things:
A. Effort (not a lot).
B. Cash (not a lot).
I possessed neither.
So I just threw my dirty clothes in a hamper in the corner, ignored it, and hoped my clothes would somehow become clean again by themselves.
Several weeks went by, and as I was passing the hamper one day (it wasn’t actually a hamper, but rather an old cardboard TV box), I decided to give my laundry a gander on a whim. I picked up a shirt and gave it the “smell test.” Smelled great, fresh even. I looked for stains – to my delight, none. I started checking other clothes. They were all decontaminated, unblemished, emitting the glorious perfume of a lemony, spring afternoon.
“This hamper is MAGIC!,” I screamed to myself, looking down in awe at the Mitsubishi TV box. “It’s a Magic Hamper!”
I have had few and fewer “Magic Hamper Moments” since then – including one just recently.
Here was my problem: Our roof had a leak.
“Why don’t you go up on the roof and see if you can fix it,” my wife suggested.
I have done nothing – zero – to inspire such confidence in a quarter-century of marriage. Undaunted by my incompetence, I went up on the roof and looked at where I thought the leak had originated. Then I looked at it again. After a thorough examination, my conclusion: It was a roof.
I went back downstairs, rupturing a few internal organs going through the window.
“What do you think needs to be done? Do we need to call somebody?”
“I think it’s going to be alright,” I confidently answered my wife, not wanting to pay a competent professional to fix it for real.
Anyway, a couple of days later, a hard rain came, and I sheepishly checked out where the previous leak had been. Nothing. No leak, no puddle, dry as a bone.
“It’s another Magic Hamper Moment!,” I bellowed at the top of my lungs. Euphoria followed.
If you would like to have a “Magic Hamper Moment” of your own, I have found that such an experience requires two things:
A. Laziness.
B. Lack of cash.
Stupidity helps too.
I am blessed to possess all.