His name was Tony. And this is his tale.
It reeks of urban legend, or rural myth, or perhaps the plot for the pilot of the failed “Happy Days” spinoff, “Potsie!”
But my wife swears it’s true.
She lived next door to Tony in an apartment complex while in college in Athens, Georgia. If you dispute this saga’s veracity, see her. I’m just forwarding this fable as fact — like all responsible members of the media do.
Tony was a great guy, nice as he could be, but he didn’t like to go to class. He had better things to do — like sleep, watch reruns of “Carter Country,” or sprint around the apartment complex naked when the Braves won a playoff game. He chose not to hear the higher calling of higher education. He preferred the last calling of higher inebriation.
This led to frequent absences for Tony, and fabricated excuses of all natures — his car broke down, his apartment caught on fire, his alarm didn’t go off, two bad cases of vertigo, three bouts with viral meningitis, and all four of his grandmothers dying within two months.
His professor warned him — “One more unexcused absence and you fail this class.” But Tony couldn’t resist the lure of his sleepy hollow after another night of revelry, and missed another class.
Thus, he got creative. Outside their apartment complex was a skunk who lived amongst the neighboring woods. The apartment dwellers would leave scraps of food for the skunk, who made a habit of nocturnal feedings of the donations.
On that day, an excuse was borne.
“I was skunked,” he told his professor via phone. “The skunk that lives outside our apartment got me, and couldn’t go to class because I stunk too bad.”
The professor whiffed a foul fib.
“OK, come on in and let me smell you,” the nutty professor replied.
At this point, most of us would go: “Alright, you got me,” and plead for mercy.
But not our Tony.
Here’s what he did. First, he went down to the library (he got directions) and did some research on skunks, finding out exactly what was needed to rid a person of their stench after being sprayed.
Then he went down to the area where the skunk fed, laid out some scraps, and waited in the wings for a malodorous confrontation. After a while, the skunk made its appearance. Tony jumped out to scare the skunk, and just as he had predicted, had hoped, had prayed, the skunk sprayed him with his funky fragrance.
Then, Tony marched into his professor’s office in all his stinking glory.
Tony got his excused absence, a “D” for done, and my unwavering respect.
While most of us would only see an obstacle in Tony’s plight, he saw opportunity — an opportunity for a great story.
