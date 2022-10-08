The next time a hurricane develops it should be named Kamala, in honor of our vice president. Why Kamala, you ask? Because, like a hurricane, Kamala Harris is sometimes difficult to track, her direction is often unpredictable and the damage she causes can be substantial.

CAL THOMAS is a nationally syndicated columnist who appears in hundreds of newspapers and regularly appears on Fox News and other media outlets. Readers can contact him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

