Many years ago in this spot, I advocated for the traditional American school year: nine months of schooling with the summer and holidays off.
As a parent, and a former child, I cited the financial hardships for parents in securing child care, and the benefits of a full summer for kids, as reasons for my stance.
Then, a number of years later, in another column, I changed my mind, advocating for not just a year-long school year, but a school year of 8 a.m.-5 p.m., every Monday-Friday, 52 weeks a year, minus Christmas day and Thanksgiving. If working Americans had that schedule, why not kids? Do you think the children in Japan get a week off for Thanksgiving? I don't know either, but maybe they don't, and that's why they are kicking our butts in science scores and Karaoke popularity. That, in a nutshell, was my reasoning.
Today, in this same space, I'm changing my mind again.
Today, I'm campaigning for not only a return to the traditional September-May school calender, but also, more importantly, a return to the traditional September-December high school football schedule.
First of all, a little history.
In the "olden" days, when kids had jobs during the summers, the school year often didn't start until September. Neither did football season. And kids went to school 180 days a school year — just like they do today.
Somehow, mostly through common sense, they made it work.
Looking at our school calendar, the kids started school on Aug. 4, and have a number of "breaks" that we never had, as well as days off for half-day releases and teacher in-service days, a week off for Thanksgiving, and 14 days off for the Christmas holidays. The school year ends on May 19.
Here's my proposal: Cut Christmas break down to 10 days off; Thanksgiving to three days; eliminate Fall and Winter breaks and some of those other assorted days off; and move back the last day of school back a little. Voila! You're starting the school year on Sept. 1.
Now, let's look at the high school football schedule.
Our team's first preseason scrimmage was held Friday, Aug. 5. First game is set for Aug. 19. The schedule calls for two bye weeks during the regular season. Then five weeks, at max, for the playoffs, ending with the state championship Dec. 8-10.
If you went back to the traditional one bye week during the regular season and moved the state championship back one week, you could start your season in — Voila! — September.
Here are two persuading reasons why these changes need to be made:
1. Heat
Perhaps you haven't noticed, but it gets hot in August. And in July, which is when some school systems are starting classes and most high school football teams start drills. Kids today grow up in air conditioning and aren't used to running around with pads on when it's 100 degrees outside. It's a dangerous situation — one that could be easily remedied (as clearly noted).
2. Money.
Your taxpayer money, in particular. How much are taxpayers spending to run air conditioning in these huge public school buildings in August, and maybe even July? I don't know either, but I figure it's more than they would be spending in December or January or February if we cut out all these breaks.
What could get this common-sense campaign more traction than our students' safety and your pocketbook? I don't know either.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.