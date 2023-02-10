Newspapers are usually the biggest cheerleaders for economic development in a community.
OPINION
Let's step up and save the Okefenokee
- By LEN ROBBINS Contributing columnist
Newspapers are usually the biggest cheerleaders for economic development in a community.
In addition to wanting what's best for its community and citizens, a newspaper benefits from more retail and industrial business in its market. More jobs means more potential advertisers and subscribers and a healthier economy.
But very rarely, some economic development projects just aren't what's best for a community, or area. Such is the case with the Twin Pines Minerals titanium mine proposal on the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp in Georgia.
The $300 million project is proposed on a 773-acre site in Charlton County, less than three miles from the Okefenokee Swamp. I live on the other side of that swamp, in Clinch County. But this isn't really a local issue, or even a state issue. This is a national concern.
The Okefenokee Swamp is a 438,000-acre wetland on the Georgia-Florida line, mostly protected by the federal Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. It is the largest "blackwater" swamp in North America, and is 6,500 years old. The swamp is bordered on the east by the Trail Ridge, a strip of elevated land which scientists believe plays a vital role in the swamp's ecology and water levels. Twin Pines plans to mine in the Trail Ridge area, if the project is approved.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) is currently taking comments on the proposal, part of the process to determine if it will be permitted. It should be rejected. Here are some of the reasons why.
Scientists and conservationists claim mining below the surface of Trail Ridge will lower water levels in the swamp, permanently damaging the delicate hydrology of the swamp, and placing habitats of hundreds of species in peril.
Opponents of the proposal also say that mining will impact water quality of the swamp's downstream rivers — the St. Marys and Suwannee Rivers — and increase fire risk around the swamp for timber and blueberry farms, and communities.
The Okefenokee, as stated, is 6,500 years old. If you ruin it, or even disrupt its fragile ecosystem, it would take another 6,500 YEARS to replace.
It would have to be one heck of a economic development project to even consider disturbing one of this continent's most glorious natural treasures. This is not. Not even close.
Twin Pines is claiming the capitol investment in the mine will be $300 million, and they will pay 400 employees an average of $60,000 a year for the 20 years. That's an estimated payroll of $24 million annually for 20 years. And after 20 years, after the minerals are taken from the ground, the mine will close, those jobs will be gone, and the site will be basically worthless.
Meanwhile, the swamp currently generates an estimated $64.7 million annually in tourism and local jobs in Ware, Charlton and Clinch counties, and is visited by 700,000 people a year. Those numbers will skyrocket if the Okefenokee Swamp becomes a World Heritage Site. A UNESCO World Heritage Site is a natural or man-made site recognized as being of "outstanding universal value." There are currently 1,154 of these sites worldwide, and 23 in the United States. The Okefenokee has a good chance of being added to that list in the near future, which would significantly bolster tourism revenue in South Georgia and North Florida.
Basically, this is a question of which economic development project to choose from: A. A titanium mine that could produce 400 temporary, well-paying jobs, but might destroy the vulnerable ecosystem of one of God's most unique creations on this Earth; or, B. Tourism at the Okefenokee Swamp, which creates more jobs and economic impact long-term, while also conserving this natural resource so people can enjoy it indefinitely.
C'mon. This is a no-brainer.
The state EPD's public comment period ends on March 20. You can comment via e-mail at twinpines.comment@dnr.ga.gov. Or there will be two virtual public meetings on February 21 and 23 at 6 p.m.
The Okefenokee Swamp is a national treasure — a one-of-a-kind natural marvel. Please consider doing your part to save it so we can enjoy it for another 6,500 years.
LEN ROBBINS publishes a syndicated newspaper column in more than 20 newspapers in the South. He and his wife and three children live in Homerville, Georgia.
