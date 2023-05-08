In 1941, the federal government pledged to build flood control measures along the whole Mississippi River, but decades of incorrect information and bureaucratic stalling kept a solution out of reach for the South Delta. In the 80 years since, the people of the Yazoo Backwater Area have experienced setback after setback waiting for the government to keep its promise.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for May 2023

Roger Wicker

Sen. Roger Wicker

Newsletters

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

Tags

Recommended for you