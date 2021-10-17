The fathers have eaten sour grapes, and the children's teeth are set on edge. –Ezekiel 18:2
The biggest problem for the writer of a history textbook is deciding what to leave out. If the subject is American history, the task is less onerous. Just leave out the material that is unflattering or that contradicts the "onward and upward" narrative of a people seeking freedom for themselves and others around the world. This requires censoring the prime motivation of all Western colonization, independence movements, nationalism and wars (i.e., economic development and the struggle for control of resources and trade).
History was my favorite subject in high school. I thought I was pretty well-informed, but an ROTC military history course was enlightening. Every 11th grader knew we fought a short and one-sided war with Spain to "liberate" Cuba and the Philippines, but somehow our high school courses neglected the bloody three-year war to suppress the Philippine Independence movement and the thousands of U.S. casualties and thousands of Philippine deaths. Troops to China during the Boxer Rebellion? Somehow we missed that at Woodland.
After graduate work in history and extensive self-directed reading, things began to make sense. Despite President McKinley's filibustering about bringing the benefits of civilization and Christianity to the islands (which had been "civilized" as long as America and had Roman Catholicism as an established church), our interest in the region lay in the pineapple, sugar, rubber and petroleum resources and in access to markets and naval bases. When President Coolidge said, "After all, the chief business of America is business...," he hit the nail on the head.
Since the industrial revolution began, control of resources, access to markets and trade have dominated the politics of the Protestant West. Rising living standards and opportunities blessed those who were positioned to reap the fruits, for those less favored, the effects were catastrophic. For aborigines with traditional hunter-gatherer cultures, wage laborers, women and children, elderly or handicapped, etc., the effects included dislocation, war, starvation or penury. For those unable or unwilling to adapt (e.g., American Indians, Philippine Islanders, et al), result was subjugation or extermination.
It is ironic that this first entered my consciousness via the military. My people (the Scots-Irish) have been a go-to source for military manpower for generations. When American businesses and their U.S. Navy protectors convinced the Japanese (who had been brought into the industrial age under the muzzles of Commodore Perry's guns in 1854) that they were being suffocated by the Russians, U.K. and the U.S., the sick giant China seemed ripe for exploitation. When the U.S. responded to that aggression by denying Japan oil and iron (for an industrial economy, this is equivalent to depriving a junkie of his fix), war was inevitable. When it came, the American Empire crooked its finger at my dad and millions of his peers. They were expected to "do their duty" and "defend our nation and way of life." That the "way of life" was to use the power of government to protect resources and markets for business was not acknowledged.
Now China is no longer the pitiful weak giant of Asia. The century of being cordoned off from influence in its own region and having France, Britain and the U.S. denying it access and influence in the Pacific and Indian oceans, as well as in the South China Sea, and the U.S. protectorate of the breakaway rump state of Chaing Kai-Sheck's old corrupt European dependency have become intolerable. China will move on Taiwan soon. The US will have to fish or cut bait.
If the U.S., which suppressed its own breakaway provinces in 1861-65 and insists on dominating its own hemisphere (Monroe Doctrine, Cuban Missile Crisis, etc.), hypocritically intervenes, it will be more than just poor farm boys and laborers who will die. There will be a nuclear war. Are those in Washington squabbling over the 2020 election paying attention?