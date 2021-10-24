Once again, the jaws of death collected another soul in our beloved Red Hill community. I stood at a graveside service celebrating the life of 34-year-old Kevin Daniel. He was described as “a gentle giant.” He was preceded in death by his birth mom when he was 8 months old. My cousin, Phyllis, became his “Mom” when he was 3 years old, when she married his father, Steve.
Pastor Marvin McWhorter gave words of comfort during the services. He sang one of my favorite songs, “When the Gates Swing Open, I’ll Walk In”. Some of the words are: “Through the years, I keep on toiling, Lord I am toiling through the storm and rain…I’m patiently waiting and watching for the Savior to come again, I’m coming home, Everyday I keep trusting in your word…Hide me in your love and when it’s all over, I want you to write my name above…” Hearing him sing that song was very emotional for me.
During the service, I saw Coach Chris Basil. Coach was a role model, mentor, father figure and friend to many of Red Hill’s young men when they attended East Union Attendance Center. I remember my nephew, Steven Wade, always talking about him and visiting Coach Basil at his home — even after Steven graduated. He attended 37-year-old Steven’s funeral. It was as if Coach lost a son — as he was very affected by Steven’s death. Coach lost his mother shortly after Steven died. My sister and I attended that service to represent Steven and our family.
Coach was basketball and baseball coach to my nephews, Jason Leatherwood, Jesse and Jeremy Gambrel. He was friend to their brothers, Julius and Justin. Jason said, “Coach taught us love, respect, and compassion. He was there for me — whether I was right or wrong. If I was wrong, he would show up at our house to tell my Mom what I had done. Coach liked telling on us, because he knew Mom was going to get on to us!”
I remember hearing stories about how Coach helped Jesse, while he was in college by reading over his English papers and encouraging him to finish college. Jesse talked to Coach all the time. He attended 36-year-old Jesse’s funeral. Coach was very much affected by Jesse’s death.
Jason further said, “Coach Basil built a relationship with every student he came in contact with. My family loves him. The entire Red Hill family loves him.”
As Coach and I stood talking after Kevin’s service, he said, “Kevin stopped by my house before he passed to tell me about his new job. I was so happy for him.” I asked him, “Coach, what is it about you that these young men respect and love you so much?” He looked me in the eye and said, “Love.” My mother said the same words to me as a child growing up, “Love is the key.”
Other stanzas of the song began ringing in my ear, “Teach me how to treat my neighbor, every day I want you to teach me how to love my friends…”
I thought about the three young men who died — they truly loved Coach Basil and he truly loved them. It was evident that as the years passed after they graduated — they kept in contact with him and his family.
Coach Basil happens to be white. To me, it doesn’t matter whether you are black or white. Our responsibility is to love. And, if you truly love people — it will show up.
Can you be a mentor, role model, or friend, to someone who doesn’t look like you? Can you love a person who doesn’t look like you? You be the judge.