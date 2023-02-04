One month into 2023 and what has changed in the lives of most children in our state? Many are fine, but even more are not. The 2023 Mississippi Kids Count Data Book published by the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi presents an all too familiar picture of the status of children in our state.
Overall, more than one in four or 28% of children live in households contending with poverty as compared to 17% nationally. The story behind the statistics is even worse. The racial disparities in poverty (45% Black as compared to 13% white) shows the more realistic situation facing our state regarding many issues. Overall, 25% of Mississippi’s children live in homes where food insecurity is an issue. According to Kids Count data our state ranks 50th in the overall wellness and health of our population.
In 2020, 12% of the babies born were recorded as having low birth weight. The national percentage is 8.24% according to the National Center for Health Statistics. In 2020 Mississippi had the highest rate of low birth weights in the country. The mental health services for children under school age are provided mostly through private providers, with no programs for families with children between 0 and 5 years available through the state Mental Health agency. With a lack of service providers in this area, the challenges are real and heartbreaking results are well documented.
Early childhood education in the form of access to pre-kindergarten has made significant strides. Ten pre-kindergarten collaboratives were funded in 2013-14 by the state and currently there are 35 collaboratives funded. In addition to the pre-kindergarten state funded collaboratives, a newly implemented state invested pre-kindergarten program began this year for an additional 11 districts. This brings the total to 46 state funded pre-k programs.
This is an example of the state making a long-term investment based on the proven success of the program. The continued improvement in reading proficiency is traced back to the 2013 passage of the Literacy-Based Promotion Act. Mississippi has made historic increases in fourth grade reading scores. This is another example of what we can accomplish if we invest in our children.
So, what about the year to come? Fights loom in the legislature over health policies that directly impact the health of both mothers and babies. Cost estimates to expand the Medicaid post-partum services to mothers and babies from 2 to 12 months have full Senate support, but face an uphill battle in the House. The opposition to the approximately $7 million dollar price tag to expand the life saving service is not economics, given the budget surplus the state is experiencing as well as the proven cost savings to the state as compared to the life altering health challenges and treatments. These costs manifest themselves in the loss of work facing mothers, increase risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart attacks and probable developmental delays impacting babies.
If the opposition is not economics, what is it? Only the speaker knows.
Another issue that is emerging as a serious impediment to hiring and keeping a skilled workforce is the absence of child care. According to the Children’s Foundation, Mississippi loses an estimated $120 million annually in tax revenue due to child care issues. Absences and employee turnover cost Mississippi employers an estimated $553 million per year. In a recent survey of Mississippi’s parents enrolled in training, 41% postponed school or a training program due to child care issues.
The issues are complex, but other states in our region do a much better job than we do in addressing those complexities. They also make significant investments with state dollars in supporting the system of the care and education of children prior to school entry. Currently, our state investments are minimal.
The year 2023 can be a year that heralds the start of a new day for all children in our state, or it can come and go, with very little change at all. Everyone who votes, who is a parent or grandparent and everyone who is an employer or employee should weigh in on how things will go. If we don’t then we can expect things to stay the same!
CATHY GRACE, Ed.D, is co-director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of Mississippi. You can reach her at cwgrace@olemiss.edu.