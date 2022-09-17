Owners of child care centers have long been experts in making lemonade from lemons. Recovery from the impact of COVID has resulted in struggles to regain the pre-COVID number of educated staff needed to offer quality programs for children in their care.
The reality of low wages looms large as programs compete with fast food companies who pay workers $10 or more an hour. Currently the average wage for a child care worker is $8.45 to $8.52 depending on the location of the centers. The educational level and work experience of the teacher can attribute to higher wages, if programs can afford to pay.
Child care is a business, but the profit margin for many centers is razor thin and for the center to remain open often requires the owner to make personal investments to stay afloat. Revenue is based on tuition, assistance payments on a per child basis for low income children whose parents work or attend school and qualify for the Child Care Payment Program (CCPP) and parent co-pays, if the child is participating in the program.
The child care business in Mississippi is facing a unique dilemma as pointed out in the report disseminated by the United Way of Mississippi. The United for Alice website highlights a report about their definition of the people in Mississippi who are ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. According to the ALICE report, most communities in Mississippi exist because of workers who educate our children, keep us healthy, and make our quality of life possible, yet do not earn enough to support their own families. ALICE households are forced to make tough choices, such as deciding between quality child care or paying the rent, which have long-term consequences not only for ALICE, but for all. The ALICE story points out the truth that child care centers often cannot charge the real cost to run a quality program, because many working parents who need the care for their children cannot afford to pay the cost of a high quality program.
Historically, child care teachers who are primarily women, have been viewed as a person needing little training or compensation, since they are “sitting” with children to keep them safe while not under the care of their mothers. In the 1990’s, new research findings about early brain development were widely published. The information dramatically changed the focus on the development of young children and reset what was known up until that time about how to care for infants and toddlers as well as three and four year-olds. The education and instructional skills of teachers were reexamined and a new expectation on what and how young children learn was set in place, without the accompanying compensation for teachers who were not those of the 1960’s or 70’s. Teachers needed more specialized education than was once thought.
The problem of low wages is one facing child care businesses across the country. Many states have taken steps to rectify the problem. Two programs that have proven to raise the quality of teaching in child care centers through the provision of an increase in teacher wages when tied to additional education are being implemented in neighboring states. TEACH and WAGE$ are companion programs that have research based outcomes indicating the quality of instruction and care of young children in participating centers increases and staff turnover decreases. Funding for the two programs is derived from a variety of funding sources. Our state has the same opportunity as our neighboring states to look at the business of child care as a work force development issue. The number of people who drop out of training programs due to lack of child care is well documented as well as those who cannot work since child care costs are high, given the low wages they make.
Making lemonade from lemons can only go so far, especially when the lemons become bigger and sugar prices continue to rise.
