My mother hated putting away Christmas, especially the tree. While neighbors’ firs and cedars lined the street’s curb just days after the 25th, our tree, like a lone soldier dedicated to the cause, stood in the living room corner, its needles plinking onto the tiled floor with any slight movement.
If we dared suggest removing the tree, declaring it a fire hazard, our mother would remind us that the season begins on Christmas Day and lasts until the Epiphany. So the tree remained, barely upright and very dead, for 12 days. Every so often, we’d hear a glass bauble lose its hold and fall willy-nilly through the dry branches until crashing onto the floor. But even the loss of a cherished Christmas ball did not deter my mother’s resolve.
Perhaps her commitment to seeing the season to its end had something to do with DNA. My mother’s descendants were from Germany, which is where the Christmas tree originated. So who were we to challenge someone so passionate about tradition? At the end of the day, she’d dim the room’s lights to delight in our tree’s beauty. “This is the best tree we’ve ever had,” she’d say year after year.
With a little more perspective, I believe, yes, tradition and faith drove my mother’s dogged determination. But there was also this: that for a few days, our family came together under one roof. For a short time, we were free from work and school schedules and the nightly news feed. Laughter and stories filled our home as we crowded around the dining room table to share meals. It was magical, making it difficult to pack it away and return to the monotony and chaos of the world.
But as tempting as it was, my mother knew, as we all must know, that we cannot keep Christmas in the manger. Where would God’s message be if Mary and Joseph had declined the angel’s request out of fear? Or if the shepherds had decided to stay with their flocks? Or if the Magi had obeyed Herod’s invitation to visit him on their journey home? Something bigger than themselves drove them to the manger. And something bigger than themselves pushed them back into the world.
Reluctantly, my mother always packed away the season and returned to her calling to be the mother of eight children in an uncertain world. After her death, amid her belongings, I found this poem by Howard Thurman. Thurman was a brilliant preacher active in the civil rights movement, and as we all begin to “box up” Christmas, I thought I’d share this beautiful reminder of why we are all here.
The work of Christmas
When the song of the angels is stilled,
When the star in the sky is gone,
When the kings and the princes are home,
When the shepherds are back with their flock,
The work of Christmas begins:
To find the lost,
To heal the broken,
To feed the hungry,
To release the prisoner,
To rebuild the nations,
To bring peace among brothers,
To make music in the heart.