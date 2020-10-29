I’m a native of Tupelo and a physician and surgeon who has practiced here for over 43 years. I’m also a veteran. But first and foremost I am an evangelical Christian. That being said, I speak only for myself and not for other physicians or Christians. I would like to share my support for Initiative 65 and against the Alternative 65A.
My interest in medical marijuana goes back to over 30 years ago when a gentleman in our church was dying of cancer and opiates were not effective in controlling his pain. His doctor suggested, very unusual for that time, that he try marijuana. He did, and it allowed him a quality of life which he had previously been unable to attain.
With many patients, medical marijuana is excellent for cancer, pain relief, seizures, the side effects of chemotherapy (including nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, and sleep disorders), and for the anxiety and depression of PTSD that so many veterans have. It is a very unique drug with substantial benefits and minimal side effects. It is not for minor problems. It is for the 22 severely debilitating and incurable conditions listed in the amendment.
Initiative 65 was carefully crafted while studying the good and bad points of the laws in the 34 states that have legalized medical marijuana. 65 is an extremely well-researched and well-written amendment. 65A, on the other hand, was thrown together at the last minute by politicians in Jackson to confuse voters and to try to kill medical marijuana. 65A is not a true attempt to help Mississippians in need and would not establish a viable medical marijuana program. The politicians have had their chances and they blew them! They have defeated proposed bills for medical marijuana over 20 times.
65A does NOT do the following (which 65 does):
- list any qualifying medical conditions
- have a start date
- offer legal protection to those involved
- regulate the growth, processing, or sale of medical marijuana
- make impaired driving illegal
- ban public smoking
- specify limits on the amount obtained every two weeks
- offer state certification of patients
I could go on and on! In fact, if I were a lawmaker, I would be ashamed of Alternative 65A.
We as physicians don’t hesitate to offer opioids to patients who truly need them. Why not offer them a different medication, marijuana, that works better for many patients and does not have the tremendous addiction problems and deaths that opioids cause? (Mississippi is in the top five states in opioid deaths, and studies have shown that this goes down when medical marijuana is voted in.)
Finally, if you are for medical marijuana (as 81% of Mississippians are), do you think it can be administrated better by physicians, who have taken the Hippocratic oath and spend their lives helping people get better, or by politicians who may be swayed by the political winds, by lobbyists, or by large donations? I think you know the answer. Thus, I again urge you to vote for Initiative 65 and not for the politicians hollow Alternative 65A. You want the real deal, Initiative 65, not the Alternative 65A.
Please go to the campaign’s website at medicalmarijuana2020.com to become fully informed and to get involved.