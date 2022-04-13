Like everyone else, I'm looking forward to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the end of the pandemic will also bring an end to the Public Health Emergency (PHE) currently slated to end April 16, 2022. The end of the PHE marks the beginning of addressing the backlog of pending Medicaid renewals and redeterminations for Mississippi.
Medicaid redeterminations have always been a source of coverage losses among Mississippi Medicaid beneficiaries. Many people fail to respond or don't respond on time for several reasons. These include confusing paperwork and forms not reaching people because they have moved.
Medicaid enrollment grew exponentially during the pandemic. As of October 2021, 789,224 Mississippians relied on Medicaid for health coverage. We are looking at potentially the most significant Medicaid losses in the program's history. This loss of coverage disproportionately impacts Black Mississippians, 59% of the Medicaid rolls in 2019, and other people of color.
Continuous Medicaid enrollment has allowed people to retain coverage and get needed care during the pandemic. Most people will likely be eligible for either Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program when the requirement ends, but many will be up for renewal/redetermination.
The volume of pending actions is likely to place a heavy burden on the Mississippi Division of Medicaid workforce and increase the risk of inappropriate terminations of eligible individuals. I call upon our community partners and those in the public health sector to work together to help ensure that the end of the public health emergency doesn't push thousands of Mississippians into the ranks of the uninsured and create even more significant health disparities.
If you or a family member currently have health coverage through Medicaid or CHIP, you may soon need to take steps to find out if you can continue your coverage. To prepare, make sure the Mississippi Division of Medicaid has your current mailing address, phone number, email or other contact information. This way, they'll be able to contact you about your Medicaid or CHIP coverage.
The Mississippi Division of Medicaid will mail you a letter about your Medicaid or CHIP coverage. If you get a renewal form, fill it out and return it right away. This may help you avoid a gap in your coverage.
Medicaid coverage shouldn't be arbitrary. Division of Medicaid workers will go through thousands of applications as beneficiaries anxiously wait to learn if they and their families will be re-enrolled.
Delta Community Solutions is working with Health Help MS, a nonprofit that provides comprehensive enrollment and advocacy services to eligible Mississippians attempting to enroll or reapply for Medicaid/CHIP. Call 1-877-314-3843 for assistance. Once the PHE expires, they will be ready to assist those individuals and families needing to re-enroll in Medicaid or CHIP.