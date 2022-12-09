Sometimes, one has to use the imagination to conjure up the time/space parallax between the past and the present here at the Oren Dunn City Museum. This being the season of the Advent, it seems appropriate to indulge, considering we, here at the museum, work and play in a barn — a birthing barn.
Much fancier than a stall, as translated from what might have been the common language of the day of Mary and Joseph — Aramaic — or as we traditionally know it, a manger. Most Christians know the rest of the story, repeated year after year around Dec. 25.
Well, here at the Oren Dunn Museum, we claim no birth of royalty or saviors, merely a farm. No. Correct that. The grounds on which the museum stands are much more than a mere farm.
Let’s begin with the man who began the farm: Rex F. Reed.
He came into the world as the fourth of eight children born to Dr. Madison Reed and Lodusky Eldora Reed. At age 17 he went to work in Tupelo with J.J. Rogers and Son as a shipping clerk and bookkeeper. Then he became a salesman for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.
In 1915, at the age of 29, he married Nellie Boggan. They settled in Tupelo on Green Street behind the Methodist Church. The couple survived the tornado of 1936, although the storm damaged their home. They decided to build what was then known as “outside the city limits.”
Nellie fell in love with a house they saw as an exhibit at the World’s Fair in New York. The art-deco design and bright pink drew her attention. They called it “The Pink Palace.” They resided in what now is Ballard Park. The lake was built especially for Reed, who loved to fish.
Although involved in various business undertakings, including Tupelo Garment Manufacturing, the Tupelo Brick and Tile Company, Reed also became a proud dairy farmer, known for his herd of cattle imported directly from the Jersey Isles.
Jersey is a self-governing country near the coast of northwest France. The largest of the Channel Islands, it is 14 miles from the Cotenin Peninsula in Normandy.
Reed had started the dairy of these imported cattle as a hobby, but this soon became booming business for him. And that’s how we at Oren Dunn City Museum came to have our home, which at one time was located right behind the Pink Palace. The cattle grazed on what we know of now as the Sportsplex.
We love telling this story: At one time during World War II, the Nazis destroyed the herds of Jersey cattle on the Isle of Jersey. Reed owned some of the purest of the Jersey stock. The local story goes that he sent some of the finest of his herd back to Jersey to begin new herds on the channel island.
For years and years, Reed’s stock won a plethora of awards at cattle shows all over Mississippi and in the Mid-South. Yet, businesses change, as did the dairy business. Reed eventually liquidated his Forest Lake Dairy.
We at the Oren Dunn City Museum consider hosting the Tupelo Story in the birthing barn of the Forest Lake Dairy an honor and privilege. As you tour our grounds, you’ll stand in the shadows of the silos that provided sustenance for those award-winning Jersey cattle.
While the story of this particular barn isn’t as earth-shattering as that one of another smaller stable in the Middle East, it is an essential part of our combined tale of community that makes us Tupelo and Lee County.
