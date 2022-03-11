As educators, one of the primary objectives is to support student learning. These goals can take on many forms due to the various curricular components, student cognitive abilities, learning styles and familial support. However, regardless of any of these factors, sometimes student performance may experience a notable decline due to an outside force which impacts his attention, his focus and his ability to retain information. One of the most powerful forces is mental stress.
Mental stress can manifest due to a variety of situations. Perhaps there are dire financial constraints which place the family, and therefore the student, in a precarious living situation that requires frequent moves from family to friends. Occasionally, there are emotional stresses in the household which limit the student’s ability to focus due to relationship conflicts which result in regular, often severe stress. Furthermore, there are times when a student is dramatically impacted by mental stresses, perhaps a physical condition relating directly to them or to a close family member which takes tremendous family focus and often leads to incessant worry for the student.
Telling a student not to worry is never a good strategy. According to Aperture Education’s article “10 Tips to Help Students Manage Stress,” students can experience just as much stress as adults, and “if students’ stress goes unmanaged, it can lead to anxiety and depression and can cause harmful physical effects. It can also increase students' risk of dropping out, substance abuse and suicide." Therefore, in addition to teaching students the academic content and observing to make sure that they are making progress, it is key to ensure that the root cause for their sudden drop in grades or attention is quickly addressed and supported. If the source relates to a student’s social-emotional health, there are some specific steps that can be taken to help.
Aperture recommends hosting morning meetings before school, if possible, where the students can talk about things other than just school. Perhaps during a break or breakfast time would be a good time to hear what’s happening in their lives. However, in order to get information from such times, it is key that the educator establish a trusting environment where the students feel safe explaining what they are feeling.
There are games that can be created to merge content and stress reduction to help the whole class recognize stress in themselves and others and develop some positive coping strategies. Some games include “Coping Skills Bingo and Stress Management Escape Room.”
Encouraging the students to try to get enough sleep and discussing what is witnessed in the classroom with the parents may also be a good way to develop a supportive link between the school and home environment so the student feels safe and connected. As stressful times unfold in today’s complex world, it is imperative to recognize that students often absorb and internalize stresses within their home and school environments. These students need assistance to hopefully help with the root cause of the stress and to learn some lifelong tools to help them manage the stress in the best way possible going forward. Teaching is much more than relaying content and analyzing results. It’s a big part about paying attention to the things within the learning environment and helping to remove barriers to learning, one stress at a time.