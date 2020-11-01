In the wake of conversations about Big Tech censorship of conservative voices and the recent scandal surrounding the New York Post article about Hunter Biden, news has been breaking about several states joining a DOJ antitrust lawsuit against Google. Mississippi has joined alongside ten other states. On Tuesday, Jim Hood was delivering more of the same in an interview with WAPT. Thank goodness Jim Hood is no longer in office because he literally took the lead from Hollywood in suing Google, but I believe Lynn Fitch has misstepped in joining the antitrust suit just filed.
Just this year Google selected Southaven, Mississippi as the location for its first U.S. operations center. The 60,000 square foot facility expects to be fully operational by the summer of 2021 and will create at least 100 jobs by the end of this year. Less than a year ago in November of 2019, Amazon announced its second fulfilment center to be established in Olive Branch, Mississippi. According to the Clarion Ledger, Amazon has brought 1,300 career opportunities to North Mississippi with these two fulfilment centers. Amazon works closely with Google, a fact that will surely be a key point in the anti-trust legislation.
Of course, any censorship of opinions that conflict with those held by tech companies such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter is unacceptable and must be stopped. That said, the answer is not an antitrust lawsuit that will in no way affect these censorship practices. That is a distraction and waste of taxpayer dollars, especially when you consider the 12 million Americans who work in the tech industry, including 1,400 jobs in DeSoto County
Plus, we are competing with China to continue to be the global economic leader and tech is at the heart of the struggle for economic leadership. Consider that the technology sector was the biggest job creator in America prior to the pandemic and invested over $72 billion in capital expenditures in the U.S. in 2018 helping drive innovation. We don’t need to shoot ourselves in the foot with lawsuits in Washington and even Jackson – I suspect the Chinese are only pleased to see these sorts of lawsuits.
Of course, all of us in North Mississippi want more tech jobs, not less. Through education and workforce development, we are putting ourselves in a stronger position to land these jobs of the future. We don’t need politicians in Washington or Jackson following the lead of Senator Warren and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez politicizing our laws and undermining our economy.
Senator Roger Wicker understands the correct way forward which is why he has introduced legislation modifying the Communications Decency Act and authorized subpoenas to compel CEOs of technology companies to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee. Senator Wicker’s legislative approach to addressing the real issue is the correct one that will effect meaningful change in an area change is desperately needed. Senator Wicker’s approach will allow those 1,400 Mississippians employed by Google and Amazon to continue to work and earn their money while also fighting for their right to express whatever opinions they so choose.