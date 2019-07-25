The brain drain – the outmigration of many of Mississippi’s bright, young adults – continues to get a lot of attention and with good reason.
Although there is some debate how big the millennial exodus really is, there is a true concern that Mississippi is losing college graduates and younger workers to other states and not attracting young people into the state.
As a rural state, Mississippi is swimming against a national tide. A University of New Hampshire analysis found that nearly 35 percent of rural counties in the United States are experiencing long-running, significant population declines, losing 6.2 million residents since 1950.
“Population loss from outmigration is the most important factor in the initial stages of depopulation,” the researchers said. “These depopulating rural counties had an average migration loss of 43 percent of their 20-to-24-year-olds in each decade from 1950 to 2010, and that chronic young adult outmigration means there were far fewer women of child-bearing age and, as a result, many fewer births. In addition, 60 percent of these counties had more deaths than births. This combination of young adult outmigration, fewer births and more deaths produced a downward spiral of population loss that will be difficult to break.”
Some people point to lack of attractive employment opportunities, especially in lucrative, high-tech fields. Others are concerned we don’t have what young adults want, like vibrant communities with cultural and entertainment options and strong schools for growing families. Then there’s Mississippi’s ugly history of race relations and the concerns that we haven’t come as far as we’d like to believe.
I don’t dispute that all these things are in play. I was once one of those young adults who couldn’t wait to get out of the South and didn’t see a future for myself here. But the cadence of life in the South drew me back and the community connections have kept me here for 23 years.
I think a lot of our young adults, especially once they start families, yearn to return to their roots. They don’t want to spend their kids’ lives sitting in traffic. They want to run into friends in the grocery store.
But the costs of seeking higher education very well may be locking them out of coming home. A study by Wallet Hub found that Mississippi had the highest level of student debt as a percentage of income. Mississippi also had the highest percentage of student loans that were past due or in default.
That heavy debt load doesn’t come because Mississippi has the most expensive colleges in the country. Compared to many states, Mississippi’s public institutions are a bargain. Mississippi four-year institutions averaged $8,420 in tuition and fees last year, compared to the national $10,200 a year national average.
In Northeast Mississippi, there’s been a commitment to make higher education even more affordable, guaranteeing high school graduates four semesters of community college tuition, but that only goes so far.
Mississippi gubernatorial candidates have proposed investing in education and economic development as ways they would attack the brain drain phenomenon, and I don’t dismiss those efforts. Jim Hood has mentioned loan forgiveness as a way to stabilize the teaching workforce.
But I think we would do well to look for larger, broader solutions to whittling down the education debt load along with the other solutions.
The kids who can afford to come back home may be mine or yours.