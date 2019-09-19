Most of us don’t live on boats, but we all rely on lifelines.
We need someone to throw us a rope and pull us back toward solid ground when we are struggling physically, mentally and emotionally.
Our kids learn to call 911 in an emergency before they learn to write dog or cat. It’s an essential American survival skill. I’ve never had to call it for myself or my family, but I hardly remember living without it.
When my kids were young, North Mississippi Medical Center’s NurseLink was a huge lifeline. The free telephone triage service staffed by registered nurses coached me through fevers and toddler mishaps. They helped me figure out what needed the emergency room and what could wait for the clinic to open in the morning. (800) 882-6274 is a good number to have on the fridge.
More often than not, the nurses confirmed I was on the right track. That reassurance was invaluable, especially with our first child.
The Poison Control is another one of those lifelines that you don’t want to do without. In Mississippi, (800) 222-1222 will connect you to folks at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. They answer the phones 24 hours a day.
Professionally, I’ve called them to ask about laundry detergent pods and other stupid human tricks. But I do remember a panicked call to the poison control when one of our kids decided to do some exploring under the sink. Thankfully, all was well, but it was a resource I was happy to have.
In that list of emergency lifelines, we need to add (800) 273-8255. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a valuable resource to those in crisis and the people who love them. Suicide affects a lot of people, but people can and do come through these dark moments in their lives.
The National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline estimates that for every person who dies by suicide annually, there are another 280 people who have thought seriously about suicide who don’t kill themselves, and nearly 60 who have survived a suicide attempt.
“The overwhelming majority of these individuals will go on to live out their lives.”
Family and friends are crucial lifelines to pulling people to safety. They don’t need to take the place of mental health professionals. But it is important for them to take people seriously if they talk about having thoughts of suicide.
The Mississippi Department of Mental Health’s Shatter the Silence campaign recommends:
- Be direct and express your concern
- Listen without judgment
- Offer to take them to get help
When people talk about having thoughts of suicide, they are effectively placing a 911 call through you. You don’t have to fix it all by yourself. They can get help and make it through the crisis. But ignoring it or keeping it secret from those who could help them isn’t helpful.
If you’d like to take it a step further, the Out of the Darkness North Mississippi Walk is scheduled for Sept. 28 at Veteran’s Park in Tupelo. Registration starts at noon and the walk begins at 2 p.m. The event benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Information and sign up is available at afsp.org.
As much as we all rely on lifelines, it’s a gift to be the lifeline for someone in crisis.