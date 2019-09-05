When the calendar flips to September in Mississippi, the promise of autumn seems distant.
We know that the seasons will turn, eventually, and the relentless heat will become a memory.
The seasons of life cycle through on their own time table, predictable only in that we know change will come.
“Don’t knock the weather; nine-tenths of the people couldn’t start a conversation if it didn’t change once in a while.” – Kin Hubbard
Change, like the cooler weather that will eventually show up in Northeast Mississippi, can be a good thing. If fashion didn’t change, we would all still have big hair and parachute pants. Without change, we wouldn’t grow wiser or kinder.
“There is nothing wrong with change ... if it is in the right direction.” – Winston Churchill
Sometimes change is bittersweet. At the Daily Journal, we’ve welcomed fresh faces and said farewell to dear friends departing for fresh challenges. When you’ve lived through intense deadlines in the trenches of the newsroom, you make lifelong friends. When people sail off into the sunset, it’s hard to see them go.
“Things change. And friends leave. Life doesn’t stop for anybody.” – Stephen Chbosky
The more things change, the more we cling to the way things were. Even if the changes are for the good, we get grouchy when we have to adjust.
“People are very open-minded about new things, as long as they’re exactly like the old ones.” – Charles F. Kettering
The cycles of life guarantee that change will come. A friend lost his father this week. Another celebrated the arrival of her grandchild. This weekend my youngest cousin will say ‘I do’ to a lovely young woman as they start a life together. Next month, I’ll celebrate my 23rd wedding anniversary. A Facebook friend is finding her way after her husband’s death. All any of us can do is be grateful for the time we get together.
“If you love deeply, you’re going to get hurt badly. But it’s still worth it.” — C.S. Lewis
There’s change worth fighting for. If we remain stuck, we excuse the worst injustices, accepting that’s just the way it is. If our ancestors had accepted that there wouldn’t be a United States of America, women and minorities wouldn’t have the right to vote and there wouldn’t be a 40-hour-work week.
“The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” – Albert Einstein
As we surf the changing tides of life, we want to grasp at control. We tell ourselves that everything will be perfect if other people change their tunes, and we bend circumstances to our preferences. But that’s an illusion; the only control we have is in how we react to the situations around us.
“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” – Reinhold Niebuhr