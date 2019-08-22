The past week has been rough for schools in Tupelo, Shannon, Nettleton, Pontotoc and Oxford.
A series of threats have sent schools into lockdowns. In the violent world we live in, school officials have to take any threat seriously until proven otherwise. None of them proved to be credible threats where individuals planned to take violent action. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t have a real impact on students, parents and teachers.
When I was in high school three decades ago, bomb threats popped up occasionally. I remember them as annoying, misguided pranks on par with a fake fire alarm. The danger in them was more in crying wolf than any true threat of violence. I had no expectation that anyone really had anything nefarious planned for Airline High School in Bossier City, Louisiana.
But that was before Pearl, Columbine, Sandy Hook and Marjorie Stoneman. My kids, now 14 and 17, haven’t known a time that mass shootings at schools weren’t a reality.
As parents, we have to be prepared to help our kids process these false alarms. We can’t just brush off the anxiety as unfounded. Schools are safe places, but we do have to prepare our kids to react to mass shootings.
Mental Health America offers these suggestions to parents:
- Encourage children to talk about their concerns and to express their feelings. Some children may be hesitant to initiate such conversation, so you may want to prompt them by asking if they feel safe at school. When talking with younger children remember to talk on their level.
- Talk honestly about your own feelings regarding school violence. It is important for children to recognize they are not dealing with their fears alone.
- Validate the child’s feelings. Do not minimize a child’s concerns. Let him/her know that serious school violence is not common, which is why they attract so much media attention. Stress that schools are safe places. In fact, recent studies have shown that schools are more secure now than ever before.
- Empower children to take action regarding school safety. Encourage them to report specific incidents like bullying or threats or talk of suicide and to develop problem solving and conflict resolution skills.
- Discuss the safety procedures that are in place at your child’s school. Explain why visitors sign in at the principal’s office or certain doors remain locked during the school day.
- Create safety plans with your child. Help identify which adults your child can talk to if they feel threatened at school. Also ensure that your child knows how to reach you (or another family member or friend) in case of crisis during the school day.
- Recognize behavior that may indicate your child is concerned about returning to school. Younger children may react to school violence by not wanting to attend school or participate in school-based activities. Teens and adolescents may minimize their concerns outwardly, but may become argumentative, withdrawn or allow their school performance to decline.
- Keep the dialogue going and make school safety a common topic in family discussions rather than just a response to an immediate crisis. Open dialogue will encourage children to share their concerns.
- Seek help when necessary. If you are worried about a child’s reaction or have ongoing concerns about his/her behavior or emotions, contact a mental health professional at school or at your community mental health center.