That Halloween and election day fall in the same seven day span is surely proof that the universe has a sense of humor.
After all, both Halloween and politics have long histories of tricks that pre-date the United States.
“Men are so simple and yield so readily to the desires of the moment that he who will trick will always find another who will suffer to be tricked.” – Niccolo Machiavell
Magicians rely on misdirection to create illusions. Modern politics has taken those tricks and elevated them.
”Distractions can take us in an exciting direction but most often borrow our attention briefly without much resistance and take their sweet time giving it back. Distractions lure us in with an easy escape and then trick us by stealing our attention.” – Tara Stiles
It can be really hard to separate trick from treat in the weeds of political minutia. When we are forced to question everything, it’s hard to make sense of anything.
”The trick to forgetting the big picture is to look at everything close up.” – Chuck Palahniuk
In self-defense, we turn political misadventures into entertainment. Stephen Colbert and Saturday Night Live aren’t the first to make bank off political jokes.
”There’s no trick to being a humorist when you have the whole government working for you.” – Will Rogers
Despite our cynicism about politics and human nature, there’s also an underlying earnestness and hope. We confront our fears. We pray our better angels win out. We hope our neighbors haven’t run out of our favorite sweet treats.
”Nothing more completely baffles one who is full of tricks and duplicity, than straightforward and simple integrity in another.” – Charles Caleb Colton
It’s up to us to unveil the tricks, but will enough people see through the distractions to make a difference?
”It’s plain hokum. If you can’t convince ‘em, confuse ‘em. It’s an old political trick. But this time it won’t work.” – Harry S. Truman
Sadly, there’s plenty of evil to confront in the world.
“Son, the greatest trick the Devil pulled was convincing the world there was only one of him.” – David Wong
But it would be a mistake to turn everyone who doesn’t share our opinions into demons.
”There isn’t a single human being who hasn’t plenty to cry over, and the trick is to make the laughs outweigh the tears.” – Dorothy Dix
Demanding accountability of our leaders and ourselves is one antidote to moving disreputable actors off the stage.
”Magic trick: To make people disappear, ask them to fulfill their promises.” – Mason Cooley
It would be nice if a Coke and a candy bar could get everyone to sing off the same sheet of music.
”There just isn’t any pleasing some people. The trick is to stop trying.” -Robert Mitchum
The trick is to not stop trying even when political theater conjures visions of ghouls, goblins and gremlins.
”Never lose sight of the fact that the most important yardstick of your success will be how you treat other people – your family, friends, and coworkers, and even strangers you meet along the way.” – Barbara Bush