LendEDU’s 5th annual Student Loan Debt by School by State Report, an analysis of student loan debt data at nearly 500 colleges, revealed the average borrower from the Class of 2019 that went to a school in Mississippi left campus with a student loan debt balance of $31,485.
This represented a 1.77% year-over-year increase from the state’s figure for the Class of 2018, and it ranked 38th when listing each state’s student debt per borrower figure from lowest to highest.
For reference, the nationwide average student debt per borrower figure for the Class of 2019 was $29,076.
Institutions in Mississippi that had noticeably high student debt per borrower figures for the aforementioned graduating class included Millsaps College ($30,156), Mississippi State University ($31,060), and the University of Mississippi ($33,411).
Not long after that report, LendEDU released another report on student loan default rates that found Mississippi had the very highest student loan default rate in the country, 15.19%.
The Magnolia State’s default rate was significantly higher than the national default rate of 9.70%.
Higher education institutions in the state with abnormally high default rates included Rust College (30.30%), Mississippi Valley State University (25.80%), Tougaloo College (22.10%), and Alcorn State University (21.70%).
Simply put, the student loan debt situation in Mississippi is one of the very worst in the country and would be more accurately described as a “crisis,” rather than a “situation.”
Yet the state has a chance to turn the tide by implementing a few creative solutions based around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
First, all students that attended a public college or university in Mississippi for the spring 2020 semester should be issued a partial pandemic-tuition reimbursement. These students paid for the full college experience, not Zoom classes from their family kitchen.
Since they received nowhere near the former due to the coronavirus pandemic, they should be reimbursed accordingly. By pro-rating the virtual spring 2020 semester, students can then use that reimbursement money to either pay back loans from that semester or pay for future semesters without having to rely on student loans.
Second, Mississippi should immediately begin designing a first-class, permanent online learning program to cater to those students who liked learning from home and want to continue to do so even after the pandemic.
The program would be used for all of the state’s public colleges and universities and would reduce student loan debt because tuition would be far cheaper than the traditional in-person experience since the two options are nowhere near comparable and should be priced accordingly.
Third and finally, Mississippi should institute a new student loan forgiveness program that aims to help first responders to the pandemic, like nurses, paramedics, firefighters, and law enforcement officers.
Any of these professionals that graduated from a Mississippi public college, remained in the state to work for a minimum of three years after graduation, and have kept up with student loan repayment should be eligible to have their remaining federal student loan debts wiped out.
These folks have sacrificed plenty over the last nine months and a forgiveness program would not only be a great way to pay tribute, but to also help solve Mississippi’s student debt crisis.