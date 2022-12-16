If you’re a rock hound or just plain interested in Mississippi history, our latest exhibit at the Oren Dunn City Museum will excite you, along with plans involving policy that would feature items in this exhibit.
Several months ago, James Starnes, a geologist with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, presented a lecture on rocks and fossils in the Tupelo/Lee County area. The featured speaker of the North Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society’s Fossil Road Show and Geology Fest, James absolutely delighted folk in attendance.
The following day, he and a couple of other experts, examined fossils and minerals attendees brought by the museum for identification. It was then that we became friends, bonded in a host of interests, including rocks and minerals.
That’s when James told me about an ongoing movement in the state.
The genesis rests in discovery of opal off the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River in Claiborne County in 2004. James wrote a paper about the opal in 2017 for the Mississippi Geological Society.
As he explained to me, the state contains myriad fossil deposits throughout the landscape. Even here at the Oren Dunn Museum we talk about the vast quantities of varieties of shells that existed when, as we like to say, “sharks swam the great Western Interior Seaway.” It split the North American continent into two huge masses of land. In 1981, the Mississippi Legislature assigned the fossil whale as the state’s official fossil.
In addition to sea animal fossils, we also have many examples of petrified wood. It’s common in our creeks and streams all over the state. In fact, the Mississippi Petrified Forest near Flora is the only petrified forest in the United States, believed to have been formed about 30 million years ago. The state designated petrified wood as the state’s official rock in 1976.
So up until the finding of opal in Claiborne County, Mississippi had no gemstone to speak of. More research, including by the Office of Geology under a U.S. Geological Survey Grant resulted in another deposit of the gemstone similar to those found in neighboring central Louisiana in Vernon Parish. Years of study and testing have gone into confirming that opal is the only gemstone ever found within the borders of the Magnolia State.
James says the largest deposits of opal are found in Nevada, California, Idaho and Oregon.
So, what significance is opal? According to Roman lore, this October birthstone symbolized love. Some contend it was called the Cupid Stone. Which, also according to legend, had some adherents believing the gem could promote romance and passion. Traditional folk knowledge holds opal as a symbol of hope, purity and truth.
The movement to present this to the Legislature has begun. Members of the North Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society have written an endorsement of the nomination of opal as the Mississippi gemstone. In a letter signifying the endorsement, the club’s officers said, “It is a significant geologic find and naming it the state’s gemstone would generate awreness of our geologic natural heritage.”
The Mississippi State Board of Registered Professional Geologists also has endorsed the move in a proclamation. The Board, of which Starnes is the president, adopted the statement on Dec. 6.
The Legislature will be called into session at noon on Jan. 3, 2023.
Until the measure is pre-filed, then makes its way through the committee process, please come by the Oren Dunn City Museum and enjoy the sheer beauty of these ladies-in-waiting, who could become the state’s official gemstones by spring.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.