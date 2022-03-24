Known as The Hospitality State, Mississippi rolls out the welcome mat to companies making capital investment that creates new jobs by making it easy to locate and achieve their goals here. Mississippians are productive workers who believe in free enterprise. Our legal system fosters growth that brings opportunity.
Sadly, a bill making its way through the Legislature would put up a sign at our state line saying, “You are not welcome here,” to one of the fastest growing job producers in America. This bill could cost Mississippians thousands of jobs.
Special interests are behind legislation to prevent electric vehicle manufacturers from locating dealerships in your hometown. They want to decide how and where you can buy a car or truck. Their goal is to literally write into law who can bring new private capital investment and jobs to your hometown and who can’t. If their wishes become law, it will prevent one of the fastest growing industries in America from even considering making capital investment bringing plants to our state that will create new jobs leading to careers for thousands of Mississippians.
As Ferris Bueller said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Our state could be about to miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as EV manufacturing gains momentum looking to locate in automotive assembly friendly Southern states.
One hundred years ago, the American automotive industry grew up around Detroit where Henry Ford and other entrepreneurs built the first automobiles. By the 1950s, the automobile industry had created unprecedented economic opportunity bringing prosperity to a region that stretches from Illinois to New York. Regrettably that region earned the infamous nickname “Rust Belt” due to high taxes, onerous labor laws, unfriendly regulatory codes and a failure to compete in the global economy, forcing many plants to close their doors.
Over the last 30 years, automotive assembly companies have found a welcome home in the South, where states recognize the value of their capital investment, which creates new career opportunities and a stronger tax base. From South Carolina to Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas, tens of thousands of careers have been created. Nissan and Toyota, along with their suppliers, know that Mississippi is a good place to call home. We’re proud to have these extraordinary companies providing great careers as well as multiple other benefits they bring to our state.
Unfortunately, we could slam the door in the face of the EV industry just as they are seeking to invest billions of dollars that will create thousands of new jobs. This is not speculation: one major EV manufacturer has said privately it will not consider Mississippi if our state decides to become the first state in America to move backwards, closing itself to direct sales. We should do the opposite by rolling out the welcome mat showing that Mississippi is the ideal place for EV manufacturing. That begins by letting them locate dealerships here — not by changing the rules of the game to keep them out, which is the goal of HB 833, now making its way through the Legislature.
Today’s automotive industry is an $80 billion-a-year contributor to America’s economy. By 2032, up to half of new automotive demand could be electric vehicles. Doubt this? Consider the value investors place on automobile manufacturers today. Tesla’s market value exceeds $860 billion. The next largest American automaker is Ford, with a market value of $65 billion, more than 12 times smaller than Tesla.
Investors realize the EV industry is influencing American’s buying habits. If investors are right, 10 years from now the automotive industry will look much different from today. As the American automotive industry makes transformational change, billions of dollars will be invested. Mississippi has been really smart in becoming a leading automotive assembly state. It would be a tragic mistake to let special interests have their way with HB 833 which would make Mississippi the only state in the country to say “No” to EV’s.
Special interests behind HB 833 are protecting their interests at the expense of yours. You deserve the right to buy the car or truck you want where you want. HB 833 would take away your rights as well as our state’s ability to compete for huge private capital investment and new jobs that put Mississippians on a career path in automotive assembly.