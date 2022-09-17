I recently had a short interview with Fox News about my thoughts on Mississippi potentially taxing the federal student loan forgiveness initiative. I was met with a significant amount of pushback for my statements in that particular interview. But I feel like our state legislators need to understand what the average Mississippian is going through.
It’s no secret now that the White House announced the most significant student loan forgiveness plan to date. With that being said, under Mississippi’s current tax codes those with $10,000 forgiven would have to pay $500 on state taxes, and those with $20,000 forgiven pay $1,000 on state taxes.
Some important notes here are that Pell Grants are typically given to people who come from poorer backgrounds. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, nearly 72% of Black students are recipients of these, leading many political strategists to believe that the president detailed that specific Pell Grant clause to address the wealth gap of minority communities.
So obviously, this could come as a big relief for Mississippians. Yet none of our state elected officials have announced any plans or interest in making sure that the state doesn’t tax its citizens for this. On the contrary, some officials, including our governor, have expressed frustration with the relief.
This is increasingly frustrating for Mississippians for a number of reasons. First, in 2020 not only did state legislators make PPP loans nontaxable — they made them tax deductible. And a strong number of the individuals who passed these laws also have small businesses that qualified for those tax breaks.
Secondly, it feels obtuse that our legislators are constantly touting how they are relieving taxes off of the middle class but dragging their feet on issues like this. At a time when our capital city doesn’t even have clean drinking water, our governor can find time to complain about the debt relief but can’t find time to address its taxation of it. The verbiage of our state legislators feels tongue in cheek, to say the least.
Lastly, Pell Grant recipients having to pay more will disproportionately affect Black people and other minorities and overall will tax people from lower socioeconomic statuses more because they needed more help. People will literally be taxed more because they came from poorer backgrounds.
I will not be obtuse. Does the federal forgiveness of $10,000 or $20,000 outweigh being taxed for it? Of course, it does. But for thousands of Mississippians who are still living paycheck to paycheck, paying that tax lump sum will hit significantly harder than even a lot of their monthly student loan payments have. Many of these people are the noblest in our communities, like teachers and social workers.
Past that, we can’t just look at it through the lens of who deserves debt forgiveness and who doesn’t. That is just too subjective of a way to look at bailouts.
It’s not about who deserves the forgiveness but more so what is most advantageous to our state. And this money that people will save if those taxes get cut will go right back into our state economy. That is money that will be used at our local small business. That is money that will be used on down payments for forever homes. That is money that will be poured back into our community.
It’s time we stop looking at who’s right and who’s wrong, and we look at what’s working and what’s not working."
