It’s often said that things come in threes. It turns out to be true following a recent string of car accidents in Columbus. Over a period of just 10 days, three vehicles struck local buildings.
On Sept. 17, a car crashed into my business, Friendly City Books.
On Sept. 18, a vehicle hit the restaurant Ranch House Diner.
And previously, on Sept. 8, a pickup truck ran into a fire station.
Thankfully, no one was injured in these accidents. But it could have been worse. Two employees and I were inside Friendly City Books when an individual panicked while pulling out of a parking space in front and drove through the glass facade. With the gear in drive and the driver’s foot stuck on the accelerator, the car came all the way inside the store before crashing into a wall and coming to a stop.
Just before my business was struck, two pedestrians passed in front of the car while walking down the sidewalk. A difference of just a few seconds could have been fatal.
Pedestrian deaths have increased 45% from 2010 to 2019, according to Smart Growth America, which ranks Mississippi No. 4 on its State Pedestrian Danger Index.
We’ve got to do something about this. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act does.
This bipartisan legislation was championed by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, and is awaiting action in the U.S. House of Representatives this week. It’s supported not only by transportation groups like American Traffic Safety Services Association and business groups like the National Association of Manufacturers and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, but also the National Association of Counties, the National League of Cities, and a number of labor unions.
A major new initiative for pedestrian safety is among the investments in the bipartisan infrastructure bill. President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s Safe Streets for All program would provide $5 billion in grants that states and cities can tap to make roadway improvements that will reduce collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists. It’s part of the broader Vision Zero campaign to prevent fatal traffic accidents.
Making streets and sidewalks safer for foot traffic would benefit small businesses like mine. In conversations with other independent bookstore owners across the country, I’ve learned that these collisions happen far more often than they should. One business owner in Louisiana mentioned that it has happened four times in 12 years to businesses in his shopping area, including his own store.
But anecdotal information isn’t enough. We need more data on how frequently auto collisions with businesses occur. The statistics collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lump them into a category called “other/unknown collisions with fixed objects.” A more detailed study would help policymakers better understand the safety risks and propose right-sized solutions.
I believe that my business would be better protected in the future by installing bollards, the sturdy waist-high posts that often line street corners and sidewalks in busy urban areas. Many commercial buildings have parking spaces directly in front of the ground-floor entrance, and our location had merely a few inches of curb standing between vehicles, the sidewalk and our entrance — simply not enough of a vertical barrier to prevent the damage we experienced.
While we wait for Congress to act, we are picking up the pieces at Friendly City Books. The storefront will be closed for an extended period right as the busy pre-holiday season was picking up, forcing us to launch a GoFundMe to cover payroll and expenses. For my business, which opened during the pandemic, it’s a real blow to the momentum we were building leading up to our first anniversary.
That’s why I’m calling on the members of Mississippi’s House delegation to support the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. We need to make safety investments in our communities now before it is too late.