Being a teacher has become much more difficult over the past three years. However, new research we’ve conducted suggests that Mississippi teachers fare better than teachers from other states on some important metrics. We’ve spent the past three years sharing a fair amount of depressing news about K-12 education during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. So, it delights us to share something positive. Here is what we found.

Newsletters

DAVID T. MARSHALL is an assistant professor of educational research at Auburn University and a former middle and high school history teacher.

TIM PRESSLEY is an assistant professor of psychology at Christopher Newport University in Virginia and a former fourth grade teacher.

Recommended for you