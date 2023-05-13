Being a teacher has become much more difficult over the past three years. However, new research we’ve conducted suggests that Mississippi teachers fare better than teachers from other states on some important metrics. We’ve spent the past three years sharing a fair amount of depressing news about K-12 education during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. So, it delights us to share something positive. Here is what we found.
Regarding overall teacher job satisfaction and morale, Mississippi teachers fare significantly better than teachers from other states in the U.S. Nationally, 33.9% of teachers reported having low morale in 2023. Last year when we administered the same survey, more than half of the teachers had low morale. These figures are indeed still very high; however, they are trending back in the right direction. By contrast, in 2023, we found that almost half of Mississippi teachers reported moderately high or high morale (48.3%), compared with just over one-third of teachers from other states (37.3%).
Over the past several years, teacher attrition has been an issue that has garnered national attention. In our study, about three-fourths of the teachers we surveyed shared that they considered leaving their jobs during the 2022-23 school year. Teachers in the Magnolia State were similar to teachers nationally. However, Mississippi teachers shared they were more likely to remain in the classroom for the next three years compared to teachers from other states. Although Mississippi teachers were just as likely to consider leaving at some point in the past 12 months, they report having a greater long-term commitment to teaching.
Finally, we found that Mississippi teachers fared better than teachers in other states in terms of their ability to handle classroom discipline issues and their mental health. The latter point is interesting given that Mississippi teachers were statistically less likely than other teachers to have access to a therapist at school, formally scheduled mindfulness programs or mental health days. There could be reasons we did not account for to explain why Mississippians are doing better mentally. However, we must consider the possibility that schools in other states are investing in the wrong solutions for this issue.
Teachers in Mississippi (and nationally) are not without their challenges. We asked the teachers what their greatest challenges were and the responses were resounding — “a lack of support from school administrators with discipline matters,” “disruptive students” and “more work [with] less time to complete it.” Some teachers also shared concerns about student apathy and needing more support from parents. It is important that school leaders recognize the challenges teachers are facing if we want to keep good teachers in the classroom.
A new report suggests that students in Mississippi have recovered more from pandemic-related learning loss than other U.S. students. And our current work suggests that despite their challenges, teachers here are better off than those in other states. Policymakers and school leaders are well positioned to build on this success.
DAVID T. MARSHALL is an assistant professor of educational research at Auburn University and a former middle and high school history teacher.
TIM PRESSLEY is an assistant professor of psychology at Christopher Newport University in Virginia and a former fourth grade teacher.