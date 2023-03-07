Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. Sadly, only 25 out of every 1,000 perpetrators end up in prison. Two bills have already been passed by the Mississippi House to help victims of these crimes achieve justice, but if the Senate fails to approve them by Wednesday, March 8, they may die. It would be a great disservice to these victims to let this happen.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for March 2023

1 of 7
Lynn Fitch

Lynn Fitch

Newsletters

LYNN FITCH is the attorney general of Mississippi.