CLINCH COUNTY, GEORGIA, RECREATION PARK, FIELD #3 • With the bases loaded in the second inning Tuesday at Field #3, Clinch Chiropractic's Timmy Johnson hit a two-run double down the third-base line to lift the Cardinals to a non-victory/non-loss against the Paulson Brothers Pawn Shop Blue Jays in the last game of the Clinch County Recreation Park T-Ball season.
"I was proud of the way our boys and girls played today," said second-year Cardinals skipper Matt Donaldson, who, like last season, posted a record of no wins, no losses and no nervous breakdowns. "Everybody ran to the right base, nobody cried and nobody tee-teed in their pants. That's solid baseball."
In the other dugout, the Blue Jays' veteran manager, Mrs. Johnson, was equally pleased with the game's outcome.
"Janice really outdid herself with the snacks after the game," said Mrs. Johnson. "I don't think I've ever had a parent bake cupcakes. Look, she put little baseballs in the icing. We usually just have that variety pack of Fritos, Doritos, Cheetos and Lays Sour Cream chips. She really went above-and-beyond with her turn at providing snacks."
The first inning saw every batter from both teams score in an awesome display of offensive prowess. The highlight of the first inning was when Blue Jay Myron Beck hit the ball down the third-base line with the bases loaded. His teammate, Breanna Miller, the runner at third, then headed home, saw the ball, ran out of the baseline onto the field, picked up the ball, and yelled, "Time!"
Later in the inning, the crowd saw a rare thrill when Cardinal third baseman Jeremy Rutledge, with the bases loaded, fielded a ground ball cleanly with his glove while holding a corn dog in his other hand. In a stunning display of teamwork, one of his teammates in the infield alertly bellowed, "Time!," as Rollins was unable to because his mouth was full.
"We've really worked hard this season on our catching, fielding while eating, and not tackling your teammate," said Donaldson of his team's defensive training. "During our preseason practices, I brought a whistle and blew it real loud whenever they would tackle the kid who fielded the ball first. That basically cured them of that. Four- and 5-year-olds don't like loud whistles very much — unless they are blowing them."
The start of the second inning was delayed for 14 minutes while the Blue Jays searched for their #3 hitter, who had unknowingly escaped from the dugout and gone to the bathroom, then concession stand for a Ring Pop. Upon his return, and after his mother went on to the field to clean his mouth with a wet wipe, play resumed, and both teams saw every batter score once. With the bases loaded, Blue Jay first baseman Jacob Lattimore almost caught a Cardinal pop-up, bouncing off his glove for the game's 33rd infield single.
In the post-game press conference, Lattimore blamed his mother, grandmother and Aunt Helen for his lapse in concentration, as they all screamed, "Catch it Jacob!" while the ball was in mid-air.
"I would have catched it if it wasn't for them yelling," said the 5-year-old pre-K student. "When do I get my trophy?"
Johnson's second-inning double was also memorable because of his unique slide-into-every-base running style, which was quickly adopted by every ensuing batter, making it not very unique.
The contest ended with an inside-the-infield home run by Cardinal Jordan Myers, 4, with the bases loaded.
"These kids have really come a long way this season," said Mrs. Johnson while munching on a cupcake and giving Myers his sippy cup back. "This last game, I didn't have one kid ask to sit on my lap during the game."