The primaries are over. Now is the time for the Mississippi GOP and Republican elected officials to put all of their efforts into Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District and commit to doing everything in their power to defeat U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson and elect Brian Flowers.

GHANNON BURTON is a retired colonel from the Marine Corps with 30 years of service. A Mississippi native, Burton was an F/A-18 pilot, TopGun graduate, test pilot and two-time commander with five combat deployments.

