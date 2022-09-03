The primaries are over. Now is the time for the Mississippi GOP and Republican elected officials to put all of their efforts into Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District and commit to doing everything in their power to defeat U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson and elect Brian Flowers.
Here in Mississippi there is no more significant fight in 2022. District 2 has national significance. All of our other key races will be carried safely by the coming "Republican wave,” and there are no state offices in play for the rest of the year. Mississippian’s are going to ask any candidate who seeks office in 2023 at the state level or 2024 at the national level, “What did you do in 2022 for District 2?”
Thompson has presided for the last 30 years over the decline of the Delta and the destruction of its economy.
Over the last two years, soaring gas and fertilizer prices, for which policies he supports are directly responsible, have further impoverished us. So many people have fled District 2 over the last 10 years that Mississippi had to expand District 2's geographical boundaries.
If there is any doubt as to why we must remove Thompson from office, I offer you four points that should disqualify him.
1) The 100% increase in diesel fuel and 400% increase in fertilizer. This is destroying all Mississippi farmers, especially those in District 2. This inflation is directly attributable to his actions and policies.
2) He is ignoring the 100,000 drug overdose deaths lead by fentanyl (made in China) due in large part to our open boarder. This is double over the previous year.
3) He is running the hyper-partisan January 6 Commission, trying to cement a false narrative around the events of Jan. 6. Specifically ask yourself this question: Why isn’t Thompson interested in Ray Epps, a man caught on camera telling folks they need to go into the capitol? Why doesn't Thompson want Epps testifying publicly?
4) Thompson backed an extremist secessionist group called the Republic of New Africa, which advocated for violence and the establishment of an all Black nation within the U.S.
If you are a Republican Party leader or state or national officeholder, then you have a moral obligation to do your utmost to defeat Thompson. Do not be caught saying, “It can’t be done.”
Mississippi Republicans led the fight to strike down Roe v. Wade. If those courageous and outstanding leaders had said "it couldn’t be done," then we would not have been blessed with our divinely inspired victory for life.
There is no other race in the country which has more potential to shock the D.C. swamp or to help us move toward restoring our democratic republic.
GHANNON BURTON is a retired colonel from the Marine Corps with 30 years of service. A Mississippi native, Burton was an F/A-18 pilot, TopGun graduate, test pilot and two-time commander with five combat deployments.