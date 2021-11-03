A new poll shows that not only are we divided as a country, an overwhelming majority believes our way of governing is in serious peril.
A Marist poll commissioned by NPR and PBS NewsHour shows that 81% of Americans believe “there is a serious threat to the future of our democracy.” That belief is nearly uniform across political ideologies: 89% of Republicans, 80% of independents and 79% of Democrats all agree.
But when asked from where that serious threat is coming, Americans are split: 42% say Democrats, 41% say Republicans and 8% say both of them.
The split is right along party lines: 88% of Republicans and 87% of Democrats blame the other party. Independents divvied their blame: 41% for Democrats and 37% for Republicans.
Hardly anyone blames both parties — only 3% of Democrats, 5% of Republicans and 12% of independents do so.
These are disturbing numbers. What’s more, these numbers have remained consistent for nearly a year.
In Marist polls conducted last November and January, 81% of people said there was a serious threat to our democracy. You can understand such a high number at those times, with chaos surrounding the election and then an attack on the U.S. Capitol. Passions were high, and feelings were raw.
But now, nearly a year removed from that, and nothing has changed.
It’s also hard to see minds changing much over the next few years, at least not with midterm Congressional elections next year and a presidential election in 2024.
The presidential race brings a unique uncertainty with it. It’s hard to see President Joe Biden running for a second term. In fact, in this same poll, Democrats are split 41-41% as to whether Biden or someone else gives their party the best chance of winning in 2024, with nearly 20% unsure. As David Weigel of The Washington Post tweeted, “lots of Dem voters assumed they were getting one term of Uncle Joe, to calm things down after Trump, with 2024 nominee tbd.”
You see the Democrats’ discontent with Biden in the current Congressional negotiations over the Build Back Better spending bill, where the far left continues to push for more spending and more liberal proposals despite the clear reality that such plans can not pass in Congress.
Then there is the Republican side of the equation. Donald Trump remains the elephant in the room. If he runs, he’s the overwhelming favorite to win a GOP primary. But in general election match-ups, he remains underwater, even with independents.
Other possible Republican presidential candidates, however, are handcuffed to his brand of politics until he makes official his intentions. In other words, the more divisive the rhetoric, the better to court the far-right crowd that continues to believe — despite all the evidence to the contrary — that the 2020 election was rigged and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was merely a peaceful demonstration by true patriots.
And when it comes to the idea of statesmanship, of compromise, of unity, you might as well be a traitor. Because the far-left and the far-right — loud and growing minorities — believe such things are weaknesses in leaders. Sadly, most of our leaders are too weak to do anything but cave to their demands.