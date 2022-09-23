Several years ago, the Oren Dunn City Museum honored the memory of Frank Dowsing Jr. during Black History Month. Since that time, we have kept Frank’s story alive on our timeline.
Dowsing passed away in 1994.
Dowsing stands as a leader in race relations for most people. Many remember him as one of the first African-American athletes at Tupelo High School and at Mississippi State University.
On Saturday, Mississippi State University will honor Dowsing’s memory and that of teammate Robert Bell on the 50th anniversary of their final season with the gridiron Bulldogs. Dowsing and Bell were the first Black athletes at State.
The Bulldogs will wear special uniforms for the occasion in the game against Bowling Green, representing the maroon and white Dowsing and Bell wore back in the 1970s.
But those in Tupelo who knew Dowsing understood that his persona went far beyond 100 yards on the field in the All-America City or in Starkville.
Gene Phelps, the former high school sports editor for the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, pointed this out in a column written shortly after Dowsing’s death. Sure, Dowsing set records as a defensive back and kick returner for Mississippi State. He also ran a 9.5 in the 100-yard dash at a Southeastern Conference track meet.
Phelps also points out that Dowsing, while in high school, won the state championship in the 100-yard dash and 220-yard dash. He started on the THS 1968 championship basketball team.
But Dowsing stretched himself. At Mississippi State, he earned Academic All-SEC honors for three years and a National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete designation his senior year. In 1973, Dowsing graduated with honors from the university.
The same year the National Football Foundation honored him, the student body elected Dowsing as “Mr. M.S.U.” — another first.
Jack Reed Jr., who played high school football with Dowsing, once called him “the Jackie Robinson of Mississippi.”
Indeed.
Dowsing’s work in the 4-H Club receives less recognition than his football and academic standings. In 1968, he received the first-place statewide award in the club’s boys’ achievement record for excellence in 46 different projects during seven years of 4-H activity. He served on judging and method demonstration teams.
For example, Dowsing served as a member of the Lee County dairy judging team and competed in a national contest. At the time he owned 11 dairy animals and also grew corn.
The method demonstration team shows and explains how to do something, using visual aids. Along those lines, Dowsing also placed first in the 1968 public speaking state contest, after working his way through the local competition and speaking to more than 5,000 individuals. That work, alone and through the year, saw him garner $1,200 in a scholarship for college.
Dowsing said at the time, “I have been taught leadership ability, and most of all, personal values to live by. Values influence our every action; for they guide us in choosing right from wrong, good or bad, or more or less worthwhile. These I consider very important.”
At one time, Mike Christensen, a staff writer for The Clarion-Ledger sports department, opined about the changes that came as a result of desegregation of athletics at the University of Southern Mississippi by Wilbert Jordan in 1969; Dowsing at Mississippi State in 1969; and Coolidge Ball at Ole Miss in 1971-72. Christensen pointed to the three men as an indication of change for Mississippi during that time.
Christensen said this after talking to them: “They never felt like crusaders. They didn’t expect special favors. They were just student-athletes who happened to be Black.
“They didn’t set out to be the first. It just worked out that way. Still, it could have been as easy for them as they make it sound. In retrospect, how they handled being the first during those troubled times is worthy of commendation.”
On Saturday, as we watch the Bulldogs take the field, we will think of our own, Frank Dowsing, and the legacy he leaves. We will also celebrate his sister, Virginia Toliver, and her daughter, Willée Diallo, and her children. We thank them for sharing Frank Dowsing Jr. with us.
