During the Mesozoic Era, about 250 million years ago, most of what we know as the state of Mississippi, including Tupelo, rested under a shallow sea. The Western Interior Seaway divided North America. The middle of Utah and Kansas made up the opposite sides of the shoreline.

LEESHA FAULKNER is curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum. You may reach her at leesha.faulkner@tupeloms.gov.

