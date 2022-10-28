During the Mesozoic Era, about 250 million years ago, most of what we know as the state of Mississippi, including Tupelo, rested under a shallow sea. The Western Interior Seaway divided North America. The middle of Utah and Kansas made up the opposite sides of the shoreline.
Many scientists believe the Western Interior Seaway endured for about 60 million years, meaning the last of it existed about 70 million years ago. Scientists also contend that climate change caused the Seaway to dry out, revealing land that we now know as “states.”
Consider, now, the sea creatures that lived in that Seaway all those years.
For instance, take the clionaid sponges. These tiny sponges would attach themselves to oysters. They would discharge a mild chemical that would burrow into the oyster shell, resulting in a network of tunnels and chambers. The sponges protected themselves with these structures, settling in on the shell and in the chambers.
The sponges’ actions caused the oyster to redirect energy to repair its shell, instead of using that strength to grow. Sometimes, the sponges’ growth would prevent the oysters’ valves from opening and closing. Eventually, the oysters would grow weak and die.
Then, millions of years later, someone digging in the earth or sifting through a creek bed would find the remnants of the sponges. We call those remains fossils.
And fossils galore you will see Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Oren Dunn City Museum, until Nov. 17, thanks to an exhibit from our partners the North Mississippi Gem & Mineral Society and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.
Additionally, James Starnes, director of surface geology for the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, will deliver a program about minerals and rocks found here in the Tupelo/Lee County area on Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m.
Starnes, Robert Langford, RPG, Cobb Environmental & Technical Services in Tupelo, and Jennifer Gifford, assistant professor of geology and geologic engineering at the University of Mississippi, will be on hand Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Oren Dunn City Museum to help you identify items you have discovered and held onto.
This is all a part of the Fossil Road Show and Geology Fest. Admission is free. The North Mississippi Gem & Mineral Society will have games and booths for a small charge. We’ll offer food for sale, as well.
We are particularly proud to present a display by the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, “Fossils from Lee County,” thanks to George Phillips from the museum.
The display features fossils from the Cretaceous Period and the Pleistocene Epoch. According to Phillips, a chain of barrier islands, running north to south existed between what would later be known as Fulton and Tupelo about 85 to 77 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period or the last portion of the Mesozoic Era.
The Pleistocene Epoch, known to most people as the “Ice Age” when large mammal, such as mastodons, mammoths, giant ground sloths, giant bison and horses lived on the North American continent before they became extinct. These were plant eaters, sought by others who lived on the continent — yes, even in Lee County — including the American lion, the saber-toothed cat and dire wolf. The massive ice sheets that covered nearly all of Canada, reached as far south as the Missouri-Iowa border and the Ohio River Valley. These sheets never made it to Mississippi.
From this fossil display, you’ll see the tooth of a saber-toothed tiger, a mandible or jaw bone of Vero’s Tapir, a primitive hoofed browser with a trunk-like nose. The short trunk is used to sniff out and guide vegetation into the mouth. In general, they look like a large dark pig with a small trunk.
Oh, the exhibit has many surprises. Come, see them.
