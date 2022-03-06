Several weeks ago, after a long day’s work, I was in my office, alone, sitting with a feeling of tremendous gratitude. I’d just read a letter from a woman who needed help. She’d expressed how happy and thankful she was to finally have the opportunity to return home to her children and her family after spending a significant amount of time behind bars for a bad decision she’d made.
I was overjoyed for her and her family; they would finally be reunited after years apart. But happiness was not her only feeling. In her letter, she was understandably nervous and anxious because she was facing the daunting work of needing to quickly find employment and housing, things that we all need to sustain our lives and contribute to our communities. Her story and what she was feeling is not at all unfamiliar to me.
Fifteen years ago, I was her, except at that time when I came back home from jail, my community did not have the resources, infrastructure or funding for people like me — formerly incarcerated people trying to transition back to their community and make meaningful contributions to the place we call home.
It seemed like every door was closed and locked when people found out about my incarceration. This experience and my desire to help formerly incarcerated Mississippians who were having a similar experience led me to start the Mississippi Center for Reentry. Everyday we work to help formerly incarcerated people access critical services to support them as they reenter their communities in DeSoto, Tunica, Tate and Marshall counties. We envision Mississippi as a place where everyone who is returning home from jail or prison can receive the support and tools necessary to lead responsible, productive, and dignified lives.
Our work includes helping participants find employment and housing, providing financial counseling, and supporting other needs they may have. One client, who has only been home for two months, has already secured her own apartment and is now learning how to repair her credit to increase her chances of purchasing her first home.
It is an ongoing process to support people coming home, which is why we established an 18-month long program that supports people not just at their release, but throughout their transition home to help them build stability and remain home with their families.
While helping our clients find employment is one of our key services, it can be challenging. Those who have been involved in the criminal justice system face numerous barriers in finding employment, so we recently launched an entrepreneurial program to help people start their own businesses to support themselves and their families.
In recent years, criminal justice reform has become an issue more and more of our local and state officials have prioritized. Many of them understand the incarceration crisis our state continues to face and the importance of redemption, second chances and the need for increased funding for reentry organizations. And thankfully, there our organizations like the Mississippi Center for Reentry and others that are here, in our communities, resourced and ready to provide the necessary support and guidance our fellow Mississippians need to successfully transition back home, reunite with their families and contribute to their communities.
The gratitude I felt that day while sitting in my office, was about my own journey and where it has led me. It is my hope that with more investments in re-entry, we can help even more people be successful. So many of our clients, today, walk the same path I walked so many years ago, and community members should be assured that there are people like me and others who are here to welcome and guide them.
We can all do more than offer hope to those looking to start over — we can offer them love, support and a fighting chance.